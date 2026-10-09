Egide - Cyber Incident

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) , Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène, France, October 9, 2026 – 06:30pm(CET)Press Release

Egide Group, (Euronext Growth ParisTM- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components, has announced that it experienced a cyberattack on October 6, 2026 through a third-party IT service provider.

The incident, detected by the service provider, may have affected certain systems at the Bollène facility. Egide SA's technical teams immediately took action to contain the incident and mitigate its impact and are working closely with the service provider, whose recovery efforts are still ongoing at the time of this press release.

Following the detection of the intrusion, the company engaged external experts who are currently providing support.

As a preventive measure, operations at the Bollène facility are partially suspended.

The technical investigations underway are primarily aimed at determining the nature and scope of potentially affected data. Egide has been giving its constant attention to protecting its stakeholders' data during the investigations, with the full involvement of its data security teams.

The Company has informed the competent authorities, including the French data protection authority (CNIL), and has filed a formal complaint with the relevant judicial authorities.

Egide will provide the market with updates on any material developments.

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth ParisTM - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE GROUP

Finance and Investor Relations Department: Bertrand MARTY - ...

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