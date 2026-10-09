Bison Bank Launches Bison Insight, An AI-Powered Digital Solution To Help Clients Analyse Their Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bison Bank is launching. Available through Bison Mobile, the Bison Bank's digital app, the tool brings together information on portfolios, markets and trends, while also strengthening access to the Bank's Financial Advisers, who support clients in the management of their wealth and in decisions related to their assets.

With this new feature, clients' experience shall be significantly improved, as they will have a clearer and more dynamic view of their investment portfolio, enabling them to stratify it in different dimensions and to monitor its performance and market behaviour in a more integrated way. Supported by AI and developed in partnership with Nextvestment – a Singapore-based platform created for worldwide regulated wealth managers – the solution and its chatbot help answer questions about investments, interpret real-time data and identify opportunities, risks and trends in a way that is tailored to each client's profile.

In addition to this more immediate reading of portfolios and markets, the new experience makes it possible to explore scenarios, compare asset classes or markets, and obtain suggested analyses aligned with the investment profile, time horizon and risk tolerance. This information also supports the preparation of more relevant conversations with Financial Advisers: through Bison Insight, clients can schedule a meeting directly in their Financial Adviser's calendar, having the Adviser received, in advance, the context of the client's searches and questions, enabling them to enhance the meeting preparation process, with more relevant information.

Although it is based on an innovative technological component, Bison Insight does not replace specialised advice or the client's decision-making. On the contrary, it adds a layer of information and analysis that supports the Bank's Investment Advisory experience and helps bring digital innovation closer to wealth management.

“Bison Insight reflects how we want to evolve the Private Banking experience, combining technology with personalised support. In a context in which clients have access to increasing amounts of information, it is essential to provide tools that help them interpret it, compare it and turn it into useful knowledge for more informed decisions. It is precisely this balance between digital innovation and human proximity that we seek to strengthen with this solution,” says António Henriques, CEO of Bison Bank.

The service will be launched in phases, with an initial controlled validation stage, followed by broader availability to clients eligible for the Investment Advisory service. This approach will allow the Bank to monitor the user experience, gather feedback and continue developing new features. The tool is already available in English and will gradually be adapted into Portuguese and Mandarin.

About Bison Bank: Bison Bank, S.A. is a Portuguese bank focused on providing a comprehensive and specialized range of Private Banking, Depositary Banking, Corporate Advisory and Digital Assets services to private and institutional customers. It benefits from a strategic connection between European and other global markets. Headquarters in Lisbon, the Bank operates globally, supported by its strong presence in Europe and its network of international partners.

About Nextvestment: Headquartered in Singapore, Nextvestment is a compliance-native AI engagement and intelligence platform for regulated wealth management institutions. It enables banks and brokerages to deliver AI-assisted portfolio insight, market analysis and client engagement to customers and relationship managers, with built-in oversight for compliance teams. The platform is live with regulated institutions in Asia and Europe, including Bison Bank. For more information, visit nextvestment.com.

Press Inquiries

Annabelle Lin

annabelle [at] nextvestment.com



