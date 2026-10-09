James Altucher: Elon Musk's Plan Is To Build More Computing Power Than Every Data Center On Earth Combined, And One Company Is Positioned To Benefit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A number big enough to redraw the entire AI landscape, and the overlooked supplier Altucher believes it runs through. His free presentation makes the case.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most estimates of how much computing power artificial intelligence will need are measured against what already exists. According to tech analyst James Altucher, Elon Musk isn't trying to add to that total. He's trying to dwarf it. In a new free presentation, Altucher lays out the sheer scale of what Musk's filing describes and argues it's an ambition the market hasn't begun to reckon with.

A Number That Reframes the Whole Race

The headline figure, in Altucher's telling, is almost difficult to process. He argues in the presentation that Musk's plan is designed "to create more computing power than every data center on earth combined." Not more than a rival. Not more than a country. More than all of them, added together.

If that sounds implausible, Altucher acknowledges, that's part of why so few people are taking it seriously. But he argues the figure isn't a boast pulled from thin air. It's the logical endpoint of a plan built around a fleet of orbital data centers with access to effectively unlimited power, freed from the constraints that cap what any single facility on Earth can do.

The Target: A Terawatt a Year

To put a unit on the ambition, Altucher points to a specific goal described in the presentation: reaching "a terawatt of computing power each year." It's a figure, he argues, that belongs to a different category than the numbers the rest of the industry is working with, the kind of target that only makes sense once you stop thinking about individual buildings and start thinking about an entire fleet operating beyond the planet's limits.

That scale, in Altucher's view, is the whole point. A company aiming to out-compute everyone else combined isn't trying to win market share, he argues. It's trying to make the competition irrelevant.

Why Scale Like This Changes the Investment Picture

For investors, Altucher argues, a number this large isn't just a curiosity. It's a signal about where demand is headed. If Musk genuinely intends to build compute on that scale, then everything feeding that build, every component, every specialized part required to make it work, faces demand that grows in proportion to the ambition itself.

That, in his framing, is what makes the figure worth paying attention to rather than dismissing. The bigger the plan, he argues, the bigger the pull on whatever the plan depends on, and the more it matters to identify what that is before the rest of the market does.

The Company at the Center of It

In the presentation, Altucher connects that demand to a single small, publicly traded company he believes is essential to building compute at this scale. He declines to name it, describing it only as the overlooked piece the entire plan relies on, and the clearest way, in his view, to understand who benefits if Musk's numbers prove real.

He is careful to note, as he does throughout the presentation, that investing always carries risk and that no one should invest more than they can afford to lose. But the ambition itself, he argues, is the story: a plan measured not against competitors, but against the entire world's computing capacity at once.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he breaks down the scale of the computing power Musk's plan describes, explains why he believes it changes the investment landscape, and lays out how he would position for it. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech analyst and former Wall Street money manager who has spent much of his career separating genuinely transformative ambitions from ordinary hype. He is known for taking outsized claims seriously enough to test them, and for identifying the companies that stand to benefit when a big number turns out to be real. His analysis reaches a broad national audience of individual investors.

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