AFCEA International Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fairfax, VA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce several senior leadership promotions effective October 1, recognizing exceptional performance, professional achievement and a continued commitment to advancing the association's mission.

The promotions reflect AFCEA's investment in leadership development and acknowledge the significant contributions these individuals have made to the organization, its members, chapters, industry partners and the broader defense, government and technology communities.

Promoted to Senior Vice President are:



Mike Black, Defense

Ray Cross, Intelligence

Tammy Goehring, HR/Executive Support, Educational Foundation and International Secretary Jason Henham, Chief Financial Offer

In addition, Nuray Taylor has been promoted to Editor-in-Chief of SIGNAL Media, where she will lead AFCEA's editorial operations and continue to strengthen the association's reputation as a trusted source of defense, intelligence and technology journalism.

"These promotions reflect the talent, dedication and leadership that drive AFCEA's success," said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, USA (Ret.). "Each of these individuals has demonstrated a deep commitment to our purpose and our members. Their expertise and leadership will help ensure AFCEA remains well-positioned to serve the military, government, industry and academic communities while continuing to grow and evolve in an increasingly dynamic environment."

As AFCEA enters the new fiscal year and continues its 80th year of service, the organization remains focused on professional development, mission impact and organizational excellence. These leadership promotions underscore AFCEA's commitment to recognizing achievement, developing talent and preparing the next generation of leaders.

About AFCEA International

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online

CONTACT: Howard Wahlberg AFCEA International 703-631-6199...