Nuro Chiropractic PLLC Wins People's Choice Award For Chiropractors In Brooklyn

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nuro Chiropractic PLLC, a chiropractic practice in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, has been named People's Choice - Brooklyn in the Chiropractors category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 385 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the practice's commitment to thorough evaluations, clear explanations and care built around each patient rather than rushed, one-size-fits-all visits.

Founded in 2025 by Dr. Brian Donovan, D.C., Nuro Chiropractic was built around one rule: diagnose first, treat second. Every visit starts with listening to the patient's history and a thorough examination, with in-office digital X-rays when clinically appropriate, so treatment targets what is actually wrong. If the exam points toward an MRI, an orthopedic consult or another specialist, that is the recommendation, even when it means referring a patient elsewhere.

Dr. Donovan studied exercise science at the University of Scranton and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic and a Master of Science in Acupuncture at the University of Bridgeport, graduating cum laude from both programs. He is certified in Fascial Manipulation through the Stecco Institute and in Functional Movement Patterns. The practice's team also includes Dr. Laina Mette and Dr. Jay Liss.

The practice treats back and neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, whiplash, migraines, and auto, work and sports injuries. Alongside chiropractic adjustments, it offers SoftWave therapy, spinal decompression, Class IV laser, PEMF, cryotherapy and corrective exercise, with each tool used only when the exam gives a clinical reason. Auto accident care is typically covered through New York's No-Fault insurance, and the practice also accepts workers' compensation.

"I don't want to treat you just because you walked in saying your back hurts. I want to understand why your back hurts," said Dr. Brian Donovan, Founder of Nuro Chiropractic PLLC. "Being named People's Choice by the patients we've cared for means a great deal to our team. It tells us that taking the time to listen, explain our findings and give honest recommendations is making a real difference for people across Brooklyn."

Nuro Chiropractic serves Bay Ridge and patients across Brooklyn and the surrounding New York City area, welcomes new patients with a two-visit introductory offer, and runs a dedicated care program for veterans.

About Nuro Chiropractic PLLC

Nuro Chiropractic PLLC is a chiropractic practice on 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, founded in 2025 by Dr. Brian Donovan, D.C. Guided by the principle "diagnose first, treat second," the practice provides personalized, evidence-based care for back pain, neck pain, auto accident injuries and other conditions, combining chiropractic adjustments with SoftWave therapy, spinal decompression, laser therapy and rehabilitation. It serves individuals and families in Brooklyn and the surrounding New York City area.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Brian Donovan

Nuro Chiropractic PLLC

718-745-2229

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Nuro Chiropractic PLLC Wins People's Choice Award for Chiropractors in Brooklyn News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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