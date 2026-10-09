Cooper Consulting Group Launches Change Management Training For Teams

Change Management Workshop

New change management workshops draw on the methodology in Dr. Christie Cooper's award-winning book, Guiding Change.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations often plan change at the executive level and forget to prepare the teams responsible for making it real. Cooper Consulting Group has launched a new change management training program built specifically for teams. The change management workshops help intact teams, leadership teams, and cross-functional groups navigate reorganization, mergers, culture shifts, and strategic transitions.The program is grounded in the methodology Dr. Christie Cooper presents in her book, Guiding Change: How to Artfully Inspire, Influence, and Drive Lasting Change, a 2025 North American Book Awards gold medal winner in business leadership and management. Organizations can click here to learn more about the Change Management Workshop.Why change management training should target teamsChange is rarely an individual event. People process it in groups. They compare notes, read the room, and take cues from teammates and direct managers. When a team is unclear or divided, the change stalls. When a team is aligned and resilient, the change gains momentum."Organizations that manage change well do not just move faster. They protect trust, keep their best people, and build the muscle memory that makes the next change easier," said Dr. Christie Cooper, founder and president of Cooper Consulting Group.Cooper Consulting Group's change management workshops help teams understand their own reactions to change, communicate through uncertainty, and commit to behaviors that support the new direction.What the change management workshops coverThe change management training follows the Guiding Change framework and uses proven assessments to accelerate team understanding. Modules include mapping the human side of change, communicating through uncertainty, building team resilience and hardiness, aligning behavior with the new direction, and sustaining momentum after launch.Participants may complete assessments such as MBTI, DiSC, Emotional Intelligence (EQ), the Hardiness Resilience Gauge (HRG), and the Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument (TKI).Who should attend change management trainingThe workshops are designed for leadership teams, departments in reorganization, cross-functional teams launching initiatives, and organizations integrating after mergers or acquisitions. They also support teams returning to the office or shifting to hybrid work.Every change management workshop is customized. Formats range from a half-day intensive to a full-day session, a multi-session series, or a consulting engagement across multiple teams.About Cooper Consulting GroupCooper Consulting Group is a leadership development consultancy that helps organizations build stronger teams, leaders, and cultures. Founded by Dr. Christie Cooper, the firm delivers customized change management training, workshops, coaching, and consulting grounded in research and designed for real-world application. Dr. Cooper holds a Ph.D. in global leadership and change and an Ed.D. in organizational leadership. She is a Master MBTI practitioner, a board-certified coach, and a certified trainer in emotional intelligence.Guiding Change: How to Artfully Inspire, Influence, and Drive Lasting Change offers a practical roadmap for leading transformation. The book was recognized with a 2025 North American Book Awards gold medal in business leadership and management.

Dr. Christie Cooper

Cooper Consulting Group

+1 888-688-9259

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Cooper Consulting Group Launches Change Management Training for Teams News Provided By Dr. Christie Cooper, Cooper Consulting Group October 09, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media



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