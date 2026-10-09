NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 4 Accused In Kishtwar Terror Attack Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet before the special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu against an accused and three slain Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit in the Kishtwar terror attack case.

A statement by the NIA said that the central agency filed a charge sheet before the NIA Special Court in Jammu against the accused Maneer Ahmed, the son of Mohammad Yousuf Koli and a resident of Naidgam Chatroo in the Inderwal area of Kishtwar and three killed Pakistani terrorists, including Saifullah alias Saifullah Kashmiri alias Atiq Nazir alias Atiq Ur Rehman.

The charge sheet pertains to the terrorist attack case dated February 22, 2026, at Wani Mohalla in Passer Kote at Chatroo in Kishtwar district. The 535-page charge sheet details the conspiracy, the role of the three killed terrorists, including Saifullah, a resident of Pakistan and Commander of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and of the accused Maneer Ahmed, along with the supporting evidence in the case.

It charges Maneer Ahmed with voluntarily harbouring and concealing terrorists involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in the hilly Kishtwar district under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

The NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused terrorists for waging war against India and hatching conspiracy from across the border.

The attack involved three terrorists led by terror commander Saifullah, affiliated to Kashmir Tigers (Azrael Group), which acts under the proscribed terrorist organisation JeM.

Retaliatory fire from the security forces led to the killing of all three JeM terrorists.

The JeM, which was active in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district, was found to have conducted several attacks that resulted in the killing of security forces personnel and locals.

The accused Maneer Ahmed has been found to be involved in providing support to the terror group JeM.

The NIA's investigation, spanning nearly five months, has traced the conspiracy in the case to Pakistan.

Further investigation in the case is underway.