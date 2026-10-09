Gujarat CM Lauds PM Modi's 25 Years Of Public Service, Leadership

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of public service, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted his unwavering commitment to public welfare, dedication to the nation and decisive leadership. He stated that these 25 years mark a journey from resolve to achievement, guided by the principles of 'Service, Not Power' and 'Nation First'.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar alongside Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated PM Modi on behalf of the people of Gujarat for completing 25 years of dedicated public service to the nation, said a release. He said that the Prime Minister's governance approach, based on respect for citizens, public welfare, a clear vision and a firm resolve to turn challenges into opportunities, has given a new direction to the development of Gujarat and the entire country.

Modi's Transformative Governance in Gujarat

The Chief Minister added that when PM Modi took charge as Gujarat's Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, the state faced numerous challenges. The Jyotigram Yojana brought electricity to villages, the Narmada canal network improved water access, and infrastructure development gained momentum. He also noted that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit, launched in 2003, established Gujarat as a prominent destination on the global investment map.

A New Era of Development-Focused Politics

CM said that Gujarat's development under the visionary leadership of PM Modi earned him widespread support across the country in 2014. After winning the nation's trust in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he continued to serve as the 'Pradhan Sevak' and ushered in a new era of Development-Focused and Performance-Driven Politics.

Uplifting the Disadvantaged

CM further said that for the Prime Minister, development goes beyond building roads, bridges and industries; it is about bringing meaningful change to the lives of the most disadvantaged sections of society. This vision is reflected in initiatives such as Garib Kalyan Melas, housing, sanitation, financial inclusion and healthcare security, which ensure that government schemes reach beneficiaries directly.

He added that initiatives such as PM-KISAN, which supports farmers, the promotion of natural farming, the Ujjwala Yojana for women's empowerment, and efforts to increase women's participation in decision-making have played a significant role in promoting the holistic development of society.

From Gujarat Model to National Initiatives

He stated that PM Modi has expanded several successful development initiatives from Gujarat to the national level, taking public welfare to new heights. Initiatives such as MA Amrutam to Ayushman Bharat, Jyotigram to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Nirmal Gujarat to the Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Mandir to Amrit Sarovar, and Kanya Kelavani to Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have strengthened development across sectors. Similarly, the journey from Khel Mahakumbh to Khelo India has given a new direction to sports in the country.

Fueling Gujarat's Economic Growth

Highlighting major projects being developed in Gujarat under the Prime Minister's vision, the Chief Minister said that initiatives such as the Ahmedabad–Dholera rail and expressway projects, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the railway locomotive manufacturing unit in Dahod, defence aircraft manufacturing in Vadodara, and the IFSCA and India International Bullion Exchange at GIFT City are giving fresh momentum to the state's economic growth.

Emerging Hub for Technology and Clean Energy

With the hybrid renewable energy park at Khavda in Kutch, the CNG terminal in Bhavnagar and the expansion of the semiconductor sector, Gujarat is emerging as a hub for advanced technology, clean energy and industry. With six semiconductor projects under the Semiconductor Mission, the state is moving towards becoming a major semiconductor hub.

Strengthening India's Global Identity

CM stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi demonstrated global responsibility by promoting the development of indigenous vaccines and supplying them to other countries. Guided by the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and a commitment to balancing development with environmental protection, PM Modi has further strengthened India's distinct identity on the global stage.

Vision for a Viksit Bharat-2047

He added that the Prime Minister's leadership is inspiring confidence, innovation and skill development among the country's youth. With the resolve of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India is creating new global opportunities and moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat-2047. He called upon everyone to collectively work towards the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, guided by the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas', and build a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

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