Kochi: Tiny Carry Bag Logo Helps Police Nab Man Who Harassed Schoolgirl On Bus!

Kochi police arrested a man from Thalassery for misbehaving with a school girl on a moving bus. The accused is Mirosh C.T (41). He hails from Kumaralayam house in Peringadi, New Mahe, Kannur. Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner Cibi Tom led the investigation team. Cops managed to catch him by zooming into a very small logo on a shopping bag caught on CCTV, using modern technology.

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The incident happened on September 30. The school girl was travelling on a bus from Ernakulam to her home in Elamakkara. The accused stood right behind her and misbehaved. The girl tried to move away multiple times, but he kept harassing her. Her classmate also saw the whole thing. The kids reached home and told their parents. The parents then filed a complaint at the Elamakkara police station.

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The incident actually happened under the Ernakulam North police station limits. So, the cops transferred the case there. Police checked CCTV cameras at different bus stops. They found out that the accused got down at the Elamakkara Puthiya Road area. But they did not get any other clues after that. Later, police checked the CCTV footage of a private company on Puthiya Road. They spotted the accused holding a cloth shop's carry bag. The shop's logo looked very tiny in the video. Police used modern tech to clear up the image and identified the clothing store.

Police then went to that clothing store and checked their CCTV footage for hours. They finally saw the accused paying his bill at the counter. Police used this information to track him down. The accused actually runs a ladies' stitching unit of his own. Ernakulam Central ACP Cibi Tom led the arrest team. The team included Ernakulam Town North Inspector Santhosh K.O, Sub Inspectors Anoop Chacko and E.M. Shaji, Assistant Sub Inspector Sunil Jaleel, and SCPOs Vibin, Ajilesh, Prashanth Babu, and Hareesh Babu.