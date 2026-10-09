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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Working Visit To Turkmenistan Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkmenistan was posted on his social media accounts.
The post reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Turkmenistan (08-09.2026)."
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