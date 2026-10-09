EDF: EDF Announces The Signature Of Bank Loans For An Amount Of 4 Billion Euros

EDF (BBB+ stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) announces the signature of bank loans for a total amount of €4 billion with a maximum maturity of 12 to 18 months.

These financings have been arranged with the banks BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis CIB, Société Générale.

One of them for €1 billion will be dedicated to the refinancing of investments in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing nuclear reactors in France, as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework(1) and that are aligned with the European taxonomy.

This transaction enables EDF to maintain its financial flexibility while managing the cost of its financial debt.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3bn in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website

Attachment

PR EDF Bank loans 10.2026