Auto Glass Shop Renews ADAS Calibration Emphasis For Drivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, AB, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, AB - October 09, 2026 -

UniglassPlus - Calgary Edmonton Trail NE has restated the standard it holds itself to on windshield replacement for vehicles fitted with driver-assistance technology, confirming that a replacement is not treated as complete until the camera behind the glass has been recalibrated, where the vehicle requires it. The northeast Calgary shop applies that standard to customers in both Calgary and Airdrie, serving drivers across the city and those who travel along the Deerfoot Trail and Queen Elizabeth II Highway corridor.

UniglassPlus provides Windshield Replacement for drivers across Calgary and Airdrie, fitting Original Equipment Equivalent glass and carrying out ADAS Camera Calibration afterward where the vehicle calls for it. The store has traded on Edmonton Trail NE since 2025 and employs five people, three of them auto glass technicians. Both calibration methods are available in-house: static calibration is performed under controlled conditions in the shop using laser-assisted targets, and dynamic calibration is performed via an OBD II device with the vehicle driven on the road, per the manufacturer's specifications.







Advanced Driver Assistance Systems read the road through a camera mounted to the windshield. Lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and adaptive cruise control all depend on that camera being positioned exactly where the manufacturer placed it, and removing the glass moves it. Nothing about the finished job looks different to the driver, which is part of why the connection between glass work and calibration is so easily missed.

The technicians who carry out the work hold Auto Glass Safety Council certification, along with a Dow urethane certificate covering the adhesive system that bonds the windshield to the body shell and carries part of the structural load. Two calibration credentials sit alongside those, an AUTEL ADAS Calibration Certification and an Opti-AimTM ADAS Calibration Certification issued through Pilkington North America, reflecting the technicians' training and certification on the calibration systems used in the shop. Pilkington's Opti-AimTM system was the first calibration system developed for the auto glass trade by a glass manufacturer. The certifications are held by the technicians rather than by the business.

"Plenty of people do not realize that lane keep assist or forward collision alert is looking at the road through a camera stuck to that glass, and that taking the glass out moves it," said Remon Toma, Owner-Operator of UniglassPlus - Calgary Edmonton Trail NE. "That is why it is explained when the job is quoted and booked, including over the phone, and calibration is set up as part of the job here rather than as an extra. Depending on what the vehicle needs, it is either calibrated on the targets in the shop or driven on the road to the manufacturer's numbers, and it does not go back to the customer until that has been done."

Drivers on Calgary's main routes and those making the 25 to 30 kilometer commute north to Airdrie both travel at highway speed on roads that throw stones and grit at windshields through much of the year. In the store's experience, the most common reason an individual driver arrives is a rock chip that has already run into a crack, at which point repair is no longer an option, and the glass has to be replaced. For a Calgary or Airdrie driver in a newer vehicle, that replacement is also the moment the camera behind the windshield is disturbed.

Remon Toma said the decision to name the certifications rather than describe the technicians in general terms is deliberate. "A customer can look up what an Auto Glass Safety Council certification is, or what the AUTEL and Opti-AimTM certifications cover, and decide for themselves what it is worth," he said. "Saying 'certified technicians' tells them nothing they can check. The vehicles that concern me are the ones that turn up with a warning light or a driver-assistance system behaving oddly after glass work somewhere else, because that is a problem nobody needed to have."

Windshield damage is a routine part of driving in the region, and on a vehicle equipped with driver-assistance systems, the glass carries a camera that those systems rely on. Further information about windshield work and calibration at the store is available through its Facebook page.

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For more information about UniglassPlus - Calgary Edmonton Trail NE, contact the company here:

UniglassPlus - Calgary Edmonton Trail NE

Remon Toma

(403) 984-2212

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3928 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary, AB T2E 3P6

CONTACT: Remon Toma