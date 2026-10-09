Parking Area Maintenance Inc Extends Concrete Contractor Services To Communities Across The Omaha Metropolitan Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, NE, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Parking Area Maintenance Inc, the disabled veteran-owned paving and pavement maintenance contractor headquartered in Omaha, announced today that its concrete contractor services are now available to property owners in Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Elkhorn, Bennington and Gretna in Nebraska, as well as Council Bluffs in Iowa, a decision the company attributes to a steady rise in requests from homeowners, businesses and property managers located beyond the Omaha city limits.

The expansion takes effect immediately and extends the firm's concrete care work, which covers sidewalks, curbs and a range of other concrete structures, to households and commercial sites across the wider metropolitan area. Until this announcement, the company's concrete crews had concentrated on projects inside Omaha itself, even as inquiries from neighboring towns on both sides of the Missouri River continued to arrive at its Ida Street office throughout recent seasons.

Concrete surfaces in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa face a demanding climate, with repeated freeze and thaw cycles each winter allowing water to enter small cracks, expand as it freezes and gradually widen the damage. Sidewalks, curbs and similar installations that go without attention can shift, crumble or develop uneven edges over time, which affects how a property looks and how safely pedestrians and vehicles move around it. The timing of the announcement, arriving in early autumn, gives property owners in the newly served communities an opportunity to arrange repairs before colder weather sets in across the region.

Under the expanded service area, residents and businesses in the eight added communities can now arrange maintenance, repair and enhancement of concrete sidewalks, curbs and related structures through the same Omaha team that has handled this work within the city. According to the company, the concrete program is designed to extend the working life of these surfaces, reduce the likelihood of structural damage and the expense that tends to follow it, improve the safety and appearance of a property, and keep installations in line with local building codes and regulations. Crews rely on current methods and durable materials, and the firm notes that its work carries a one-year warranty.

"Property owners in Bellevue, Papillion, Council Bluffs and the other surrounding communities have been reaching out to the company about concrete work for some time, and widening the service area is a direct response to that demand," said a spokesperson for Parking Area Maintenance Inc. "The crews bring more than four decades of experience to every sidewalk and curb project, and the standards that have guided the business in Omaha since 1984 will apply in each of the new locations as well."

Concrete care sits alongside several other services the contractor already provides, including asphalt paving, sealcoating, crack sealing, line striping and snow removal. For property managers responsible for parking areas, retail frontage or multi-tenant sites in the newly added towns, the change means curbs, walkways and paved lots can now be maintained by a single provider rather than divided among separate firms, which the company says simplifies scheduling and keeps standards consistent from one surface to the next.

The business traces its origins to 1984, when it began as a small local operation serving Omaha. Over the following four decades it grew into a recognized regional name in paving and pavement maintenance, working with clients that range from small businesses to large corporations and building long-term relationships with many of them along the way. Dedication, integrity and craftsmanship are described by the company as the principles it was founded on, and those values continue to shape how projects are planned and completed today.

That track record has drawn recognition within the Omaha business community. Parking Area Maintenance Inc has received a Best of Omaha Award, has been recognized in the Best of B2B program in recent years and maintains a profile with the Better Business Bureau. The company serves both residential and commercial clients, a mix that has shaped how its crews approach projects of very different sizes, from a single damaged stretch of sidewalk at a family home to curb lines surrounding a busy commercial lot.

"Expanding concrete services into the surrounding communities reflects how the metropolitan area itself has grown, with more homes, shops and offices now spread well beyond the city," the spokesperson added. "Residents in those towns deserve the same reliable workmanship that Omaha property owners have counted on for more than forty years, and the team is ready to deliver it."

Project requests from the newly served communities will be handled through the company's existing channels, with scheduling coordinated from its headquarters at 9580 Ida Street in Omaha. Property owners in each of the added locations can contact the office by telephone or through the online form on the company's website to describe the work required and arrange an inspection of the site.





Parking Area Maintenance Inc is a disabled veteran-owned paving and pavement maintenance contractor based at 9580 Ida Street in Omaha, Nebraska. Founded in 1984, the company provides asphalt paving, sealcoating, crack sealing, line striping, concrete care and snow removal to residential and commercial clients throughout Omaha and the surrounding communities of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

###

For more information about Parking Area Maintenance Inc, contact the company here:

Parking Area Maintenance Inc

Parking Area Maintenance Inc

+14024963400

...

9580 Ida St. Omaha, Nebraska 68122

CONTACT: Parking Area Maintenance Inc