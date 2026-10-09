Nrsinsights' September 2026 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September same-store sales increased 0.1% year-over-year

The average price paid for the top 500 items in September increased 2.1% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for September 2026.

The NRS POS network is comprised of independently-owned convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco and sundries sellers that predominantly serve urban consumers nationwide.

September Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to September 2026 and are compared to September 2025 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a“per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)



SALES Same-store sales increased 0.1% year-over-year. In the previous month (August 2026), same-store sales decreased 1.1% year-over-year.













Same-store sales decreased 1.3% compared to the previous month (August 2026). Same-store sales in August 2026 decreased 1.8% compared to the previous month (July 2026). For the three months ended September 30, 2026, same-store sales increased 0.5% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD



Units sold decreased 2.0% year-over-year. In the previous month (August 2026), units sold decreased 1.6% year over year.

Units sold decreased 1.2% compared to the previous month (August 2026). Units sold in August 2026 were unchanged compared to the previous month (July 2026).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE



Baskets decreased 3.4% year-over-year. In the previous month (August 2026), baskets decreased 3.1% year-over-year.

Baskets decreased 1.4% compared to the previous month (August 2026). Baskets in August 2026 decreased 0.4% compared to the previous month (July 2026).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in September 2026 increased 2.1% year-over-year. In August 2026, prices increased 1.7% year over year.

Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

“Same-store sales in September 2026 increased 0.1% compared to September 2025. In August, sales had decreased 1.1% year-over-year. Units sold and baskets sold both decreased year-over-year in September for the third consecutive month. Our measure of price inflation on the top 500 selling items edged up to 2.1% in September.

“Counterintuitively given the topline results, sales of premium offerings continued to grow strongly. Performance nutrition shakes, prepared cocktails, multigrain snacks and certain tobacco categories all increased sales by double digits year-over-year.

“Regionally, sales in the Washington DC metro area and Los Angeles led the sales decline. Continuing a trend, stores in the South and West regions generally under-performed, with the notable exception of the Raleigh-Durham metro area, which has been a positive outlier for some time. Same store sales in the Chicago and Detroit metro areas reported slight year-over-year increases.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Retail Same-Store Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of September 2026 with September 2025 are derived from approximately 244 million transactions processed through the approximately 26,300 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of September 2026 with August 2026 are derived from approximately 296 million transactions processed through approximately 33,900 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended September 30, 2026 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 727 million transactions processed through stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 206 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in several Canadian markets. During September 2026, NRS' POS terminals processed $2.2 billion in sales across 148 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions, effectively manage their businesses, and integrate with leading online order and delivery platforms. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminals' digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Brandon Thurber

VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS

National Retail Solutions

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IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

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