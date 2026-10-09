First American Bank Celebrates New Lake Villa Branch

First American Bank representatives, local leaders, and community members cut the ribbon at the new Lake Villa branch, 985 E. Grand Ave., on October 8.

LAKE VILLA, Ill., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank celebrated its new Lake Villa branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 8 at 985 E. Grand Ave., attended by bank representatives, community members, and local leaders.

The new branch opened September 21 and brings together First American Bank's Lake Villa and Lindenhurst teams in one modern location serving both communities. It replaces the bank's former locations at 500 E. Grand Ave. in Lake Villa and 1906 E. Grand Ave. in Lindenhurst.

"This new branch reflects our continued commitment to the Lake Villa and Lindenhurst communities," said Adelbert Spaan, Executive Vice President at First American Bank. "Customers will continue to receive the familiar, personal service they value from the same banking professionals they know."

Located approximately 0.7 miles from the former Lake Villa branch and 1.3 miles from the former Lindenhurst branch, the new location offers signalized access from Grand Avenue, improved visibility and modern facilities. Customers from both communities can now work with their First American Bank team at one convenient location.

Following the branch opening on September 21, First American Bank welcomed customers and community members to visit the new location, meet the banking team and participate in a weeklong celebration through September 26. The October 8 ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated this milestone and the bank's continued presence in the Lake Villa and Lindenhurst communities.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a full-service bank with $8 billion in assets and 59 branches and offices serving the Chicago, Miami, Tampa, and Milwaukee markets. The bank provides commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.

First American Bank is a Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Teresa Lee

First American Bank

305-631-6400

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .