GRAMMY WINNERS MARILYN Mccoo & BILLY DAVIS JR. RELEASE NEW TAKE ON BILL WITHERS' CLASSIC, 'JUST THE TWO OF US'

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

Just The Two Of Us - Single Cover

Marilyn & Billy

After 57 years of marriage, the legendary“First Couple of Pop and Soul” celebrates enduring love with a heartfelt tribute to their friend, Bill Withers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Their new recording of“Just the Two of Us” is available now, ahead of the full all-star tribute album,“Who Is He And What Is He To You?” benefitting the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, arriving November 27 for Record Store Day Black Friday.Some love stories are written in the stars. Others are written in song. For legendary entertainers and seven-time GRAMMY Award winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., the two have been inseparable for more than half a century.LISTEN NOW:“Just the Two of Us” - Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL MAJOR PLATFORMSThey have shared the spotlight, traveled the world, made music history, and built one of the most enduring marriages in show business. And now, after 57 years of marriage and more than six decades of unforgettable performances, Marilyn and Billy are still doing what they do best: making beautiful music together.Their latest recording, a heartfelt rendition of“Just the Two of Us,” brings a deeply personal dimension to the beloved classic made famous by their dear friend, the late Bill Withers. The single is available to stream on all major platforms now, and is featured on Who Is He And What Is He To You? A Sweet Relief Tribute to Bill Withers, an all-star collection celebrating Withers' extraordinary musical legacy.For most artists,“Just the Two of Us” is a timeless song about love, commitment, and the promise of building a life together. For Marilyn and Billy, it is something more. It is, in many ways, the story of their lives.Marilyn and Billy are still sharing the stage, still sharing the music, and, perhaps most remarkably, still sharing the kind of unmistakable chemistry that no producer, songwriter, or arranger could ever manufacture.Their interpretation of“Just the Two of Us”, produced by Nic Mendoza, Tim Sonnefeld and Sheldon Gomberg, features Natalie Hanna Mendoza on backing vocals and the late James Gadson, legendary longtime drummer for Bill Withers.“After more than 57 years of marriage, we know a little something about what it means to build a life together, so 'Just the Two of Us' feels especially close to our hearts. Bill had such a wonderful way of putting life's greatest truths into the simplest, most beautiful words. We were fortunate to know him, to share the stage with him, and to call him our friend. Recording this song is our way of celebrating not only his extraordinary gift to music, but the love and joy he brought into so many lives. And knowing that it will help other musicians through Sweet Relief makes it all the more special,” said McCoo and Davis.The recording is featured on Who Is He And What Is He To You? A Sweet Relief Tribute to Bill Withers, a 20-track collection produced by GRAMMY Award winner Sheldon Gomberg. The album will be released November 27, 2026, as an exclusive vinyl offering for Record Store Day Black Friday, with proceeds benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, the nonprofit organization providing financial assistance to musicians and music industry professionals facing medical challenges, disabilities, and other hardships.For Marilyn and Billy, whose lives have been enriched by the countless musicians, songwriters, producers, and performers with whom they have worked, supporting Sweet Relief is an especially meaningful part of the project. It is an opportunity to give back to the musical community that helped shape their lives, while celebrating a friend whose artistry continues to inspire the world.“Just the Two of Us” by Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. is available to stream now. Who Is He And What Is He To You? A Sweet Relief Tribute to Bill Withers arrives November 27, 2026, on exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday.Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. are exclusively represented by Carrberry Companies.ABOUT MARILYN McCOO & BILLY DAVIS JR.Seven-time GRAMMY Award winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. are among the most celebrated partnerships in American entertainment. As founding members of The Original 5th Dimension, they helped define a generation with timeless hits including“Up, Up and Away” and“Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.” Their success as a duo produced the No. 1 hit“You Don't Have to Be a Star (To Be in My Show).” Their most recent album, Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons, returned the duo to the Billboard Charts after four decades, while recent screen appearances include the Academy Award-winning documentary Summer of Soul and The CW's The Waltons' Homecoming and A Waltons Thanksgiving, produced by Emmy winner Sam Haskell of Magnolia Hill Productions at Warner Bros. Married since 1969, McCoo and Davis continue to inspire audiences through their extraordinary musical legacy, enduring love, and commitment to artistic excellence.ABOUT SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUNDSweet Relief Musicians Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to career musicians and music industry professionals facing physical or mental health challenges, disability, and age-related difficulties. Through its charitable initiatives and artist partnerships, Sweet Relief helps support the people whose talents enrich the lives of music lovers everywhere. For additional information or to make a contribution, please visit .STREAM THE SINGLE###CARRBERRY COMPANIESStephen Roseberry | CEO & Chair3500 W Olive Ave, 3rd Floor, Burbank CA 91505310-557-2700 |...Jon Carrasco | President & Creative Director3500 W Olive Ave, 3rd Floor, Burbank CA 91505310-557-2700 |...MEDIA CONTACTVictoria Varela | Global Media Executivev2 Entertainment Group630 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10111212-332-3470 |...

Victoria Varela

v2 Entertainment Group

+1 212-332-3470

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GRAMMY WINNERS MARILYN McCOO & BILLY DAVIS JR. RELEASE NEW TAKE ON BILL WITHERS' CLASSIC, 'JUST THE TWO OF US' News Provided By v2 Entertainment Group October 09, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.