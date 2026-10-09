Liberia: From Selection To Field Readiness: School Monitoring Interns Begin Training

The School Monitoring Project has moved into its next phase.

Following the nationwide recruitment and selection of 160 Monitoring and Evaluation Interns, the Ministry of Education has begun clustered training, starting with 56 interns from Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The current cohort includes 44 interns from Montserrado and 12 from Margibi.

Opening the training, Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development, Hon. Thomas M. Parker, emphasized the importance of reliable school-level data in helping the Ministry understand conditions across the education system and make better-informed decisions.

The interns are being trained on the Ministry's priorities, Liberia's education system, their field roles and responsibilities, digital school monitoring tools, tablet use, data entry, and reporting procedures.

Following training, the interns will begin supporting school monitoring and data collection in their assigned areas.

This marks another step toward placing the full cohort of 160 interns across Liberia's 15 counties to strengthen school-level monitoring, improve data quality, and support evidence-based planning across the education sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.