Zambia: President Hichilema Opens 14Th National Assembly, Calls For Unity

President Hakainde Hichilema today officially opened the first session of the Fourteenth National Assembly, urging lawmakers to uphold unity and accelerate national development.

The Head of State said the electorate had given a clear mandate for continuity and progress.“We extend our profound gratitude to the people of Zambia for re‐electing us to serve a second term. Their verdict is unequivocal: The people have chosen continuity, unity, progress and hard and smart work,” he said.

President Hichilema noted that recent reforms had produced a more inclusive legislature, with increased representation of women, youths and persons with disabilities. He stressed that the election period was now behind the country and called for collaboration in building the nation.

He reaffirmed Government's commitment to fighting corruption, safeguarding democracy and protecting peace and stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House, The Republic of Zambia.