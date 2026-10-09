Karnataka Bags Award For Highest Under-Construction Wind Power Capacity Of 9 GW At Windergy India 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) Karnataka has been recognised for its leadership in the wind energy sector, winning the award for Highest under-construction wind power capacity of 9 GW at Windergy India 2026, being held in Chennai, the official statement said on Friday.

In recognition of Karnataka's significant progress in strengthening its wind energy ecosystem and advancing renewable energy capacity, the award was received by Divya Prabhu GRJ, Managing Director of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) from Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, at the eighth edition of Windergy 2026, country's flagship wind energy event organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), at the Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai.

The achievement reflects Karnataka's sustained focus on renewable energy development and the state's commitment to creating an enabling environment for large-scale investments in clean energy.

The award is also a recognition of the leadership and vision of Karnataka's Energy Minister K.J. George, whose continued focus on accelerating renewable energy deployment has helped strengthen the state's position as a leading renewable energy destination in the country.

Welcoming the recognition, K.J. George said, "It is a matter of great pride and happiness for Karnataka to receive this national recognition for having the highest under-construction wind power capacity of 9 GW. This achievement is a reflection of Karnataka's strong commitment to clean energy and our sustained efforts to create an enabling ecosystem for renewable energy investments. I congratulate KREDL, the Energy Department and all stakeholders who have contributed to this achievement. Under the guidance of the Karnataka government, we will continue to accelerate the development of renewable energy and build a resilient, sustainable and future-ready energy sector."

Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka Energy Department, said, "This award is a significant recognition of Karnataka's consistent efforts towards scaling up renewable energy and demonstrates the confidence of investors in Karnataka's policy framework, infrastructure and renewable energy ecosystem. The Energy Department will continue to work closely with KREDL and other stakeholders to facilitate timely execution of projects and further strengthen Karnataka's leadership in the clean energy transition."

"We are honoured to receive the award for the highest under-construction wind power capacity of 9 GW. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the Energy Minister, the Energy Department, KREDL, project developers and other stakeholders. Karnataka has consistently championed renewable energy, and this achievement reinforces the state's position as a preferred destination for wind energy investments. KREDL remains committed to facilitating projects, supporting investors and enabling the state to realise its ambitious renewable energy goals."

Windergy India 2026 featured an international exhibition, high-level conferences, live demos, B2B/B2G meetings, and an Academia Connect forum.

With more than 3,000 global delegates and dignitaries in attendance, the event highlighted India's growing prominence in the global wind energy landscape.