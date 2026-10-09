Man Held At Ahmedabad Airport With Gold Bars Worth Rs 89 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (IANS) A 43-year-old man from Bharuch district was arrested by Customs officials at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad after he was allegedly found carrying gold bars worth nearly Rs 89 lakh concealed in his trouser pocket upon arrival from Dubai, officials said on Friday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted the passenger on October 9 after he arrived on FlyDubai flight FZ-437 from Dubai, based on intelligence developed through passenger profiling.

During examination, officials recovered five foreign-origin gold TT bars of 999.0 purity, equivalent to 24-carat gold, concealed in the passenger's trouser pocket.

The bars collectively weighed 582.700 grams and had a market value of Rs 88,97,829, according to Customs.

The entire quantity of gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation is underway.

The seizure comes amid a series of gold recovery cases at Ahmedabad airport involving passengers arriving from overseas destinations.

Earlier, on October 6, Customs officials intercepted a couple arriving from Kuwait on Kuwait Airways flight KU-347 and recovered 308.710 grams of 24-carat gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 46.99 lakh.

According to officials, the jewellery, including bangles, chains and anklets, was concealed in baggage and on the passengers' bodies. The gold was seized, and an investigation was initiated.

In another case in July, two male passengers from Maharashtra were apprehended at Ahmedabad airport after allegedly concealing gold paste in their shirt collars. The passengers had arrived from Dubai on July 22.

The recovered material was processed and converted into 24-carat gold TT bars weighing 129.18 grams, valued at Rs 19.48 lakh, the Customs department said.

In a separate case reported in February, a passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi was found to have concealed gold in capsules swallowed before reaching Ahmedabad.

Medical examination confirmed the recovery of 135 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 21.9 lakh.

Customs officials have seized gold in these cases under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, with investigations underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the attempted smuggling.