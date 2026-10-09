Essex Confirms Release Of Batter Robin Das Following Court Appearance On Rape Charges

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 9 (IANS) English county club Essex on Friday confirmed the release of batter Robin Das after he appeared in court charged with raping a woman twice. Das appeared in the dock at the Inner London Crown Court on Friday and was granted conditional bail ahead of a five-day trial scheduled for January 2028.

The cricketer was charged with two counts of rape in July. According to the Metropolitan Police, Das was arrested in August 2025 following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton in March 2024.

Following Friday's legal proceedings, Essex issued an official statement confirming that Das's playing contract had been terminated before the conclusion of the 2026 season following his suspension and subsequent inability to fulfill his playing commitments.

The club also said the contractual decision was separate from the ongoing legal proceedings. "Essex County Cricket Club is aware of today's court proceedings involving Robin Das. The club recognises the seriousness of the matter and will not comment further on the circumstances of the case.

"Das's playing contract with Essex ended before the conclusion of the 2026 season following his suspension and his resulting unavailability to fulfil his playing obligations. This decision was separate from the ongoing legal proceedings," the club said in its statement.

The county side further stated that it maintains strict safeguarding and disciplinary protocols. "Essex County Cricket Club has robust safeguarding and disciplinary procedures in place and regularly reviews these to ensure they remain appropriate. We will continue to work closely with the ECB, PCA and The Cricket Regulator as part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards across the club," it stated.

Das, based in Leytonstone, east London, made a solitary first-team appearance for Essex during the 2026 season, scoring 29 runs in a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex on July 21, shortly before he was charged by the police. In all, he made 60 appearances for Essex.