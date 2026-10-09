Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Chemours Company (CC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CC) securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products; (ii) demand for such products was decreasing as a result of Defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year; (iii) as a result of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Chemours should contact the Firm prior to the December 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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