Unik Ernest's Culturin Cannes After Dark To Unite Film, Sports, Creator, Music, Media And Business Leaders During MIPCOM

Uniik Ernest, Founder of Unik Ernest Group

Guests at a Unik Ernest Group Event

Winnie Harlow at Unik Ernest Group Event

Guests at a Unik Ernest Group Event

A three-night invitation-only series extends the conversations of the global entertainment marketplace into curated cultural experiences on the French Riviera

- Unik Ernest NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global cultural strategist and entrepreneur Unik Ernest will bring together leaders across entertainment, media, sports, music, technology, business, and the creator economy for the Culturin Cannes After Dark Series, a three-night collection of invitation-only events taking place October 12–14 at ELVA in Cannes, France, during MIPCOM Cannes.Held October 12–15 at the Palais des Festivals, MIPCOM is one of the entertainment industry's most significant global content marketplaces, bringing together more than 10,600 executives and decision-makers from across the international television, streaming, and content ecosystem. The annual gathering attracts more than 3,300 buyers and 1,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries who come together to develop, finance, acquire, sell, and distribute content for audiences around the world.Against that global backdrop, the Culturin Cannes After Dark Series will extend the energy and conversations of MIPCOM beyond the convention floor, creating an intimate environment where executives, creators, entrepreneurs, artists, and cultural leaders can connect across industries and borders.The series begins Monday, October 12, with the Welcome to Cannes Party, hosted by Piers Morgan Uncensored CEO Rashida Jones and Propagate Content COO Drew Buckley. The opening evening will welcome the international creative community to Cannes while celebrating the people shaping the future of media, entertainment, and storytelling.On Tuesday, October 13, Culturin will celebrate the global debut of Cinemalistics at MIPCOM Cannes with an evening hosted by Anthony E. Zuiker, David Freeman, Donovan Leitch, Unik Ernest, and Doug Scott. The evening will bring together leaders from across film, television, media, technology, and culture as Cinemalistics makes its introduction to the international entertainment community.The series concludes Wednesday, October 14, with a Disco Night Closing Party, bringing guests together for a final evening of music, hospitality, and connection on the French Riviera.All three events will take place at ELVA, 13 Rue Docteur Gérard Monod, 06400 Cannes, France, and are guest-list only.The Cannes series also serves as a window into the broader vision behind Culturin, the cultural platform founded by Ernest to connect people, places, and organizations through experiences, storytelling, and technology. Culturin works at the intersection of culture, travel, hospitality, and media, developing cultural programming and experiences for global communities, brands, and institutions.“The world needs more beautiful stories, and Culturin will harness the power of storytelling, technology, and cultural insights to amplify local cultures on a global stage. Cannes brings together people from virtually every corner of the global entertainment business. Culturin After Dark is about creating the kind of environment where those worlds can meet more organically, relationships can develop, and conversations can become meaningful collaborations,” said Ernest.For more than two decades, Ernest has built a career around precisely those intersections.Haitian-born and Manhattan-based, Ernest is a cultural strategist, entrepreneur, and connector whose work spans hospitality, entertainment, brand partnerships, cultural diplomacy, philanthropy, and global experiences. Throughout his career, he has built connections among artists, executives, brands, governments, and corporations through partnerships across the public, private, and philanthropic sectors. His work includes parties, promotions, and special events for Nike, Valentino, JetBlue, and NBCUniversal.Through Lokee Worldwide Productions, the global event production and consulting company he founded, Ernest has developed experiences at the intersection of entertainment, hospitality, and culture, with work surrounding major global moments, including the Cannes Film Festival, Sundance, and the Grammy Awards. His broader portfolio has included campaigns, activations, and experiences for international brands and organizations across luxury, entertainment, travel, technology, and lifestyle.His work has also extended into talent and cultural partnerships, connecting globally recognized artists and personalities with brands, venues, and international events. Across his ventures, Ernest has built a business model around a central belief: culture can serve not simply as an expression of identity, but as a powerful bridge between people, industries, and markets.The Culturin Cannes After Dark Series brings that philosophy to MIPCOM, using hospitality as a vehicle for cultural exchange and creating spaces designed to encourage connections among people who may otherwise operate in entirely different industries.Culturin is building a global ecosystem combining curated cultural experiences, destination storytelling, events, and media to help brands, tourism organizations, institutions, and communities share authentic local culture with global audiences.About Unik ErnestUnik Ernest is a cultural strategist, entrepreneur, and steward of legacy-driven projects. With more than two decades of experience across hospitality, creative industries, and social impact, Ernest transforms visionary ideas into culturally authentic, globally resonant institutions.He bridges culture, commerce, and youth empowerment, designing spaces, programs, and partnerships that honor heritage while delivering sustainable impact. His portfolio spans cultural strategy, hospitality, global event production, brand partnerships, talent, philanthropy, and cultural diplomacy.Through ventures including Culturin and Lokee Worldwide Productions, Ernest has built platforms and experiences designed to connect people across industries, communities, and borders while demonstrating the role culture can play in building relationships, creating economic opportunity, and shaping enduring legacies.Culturin, founded by Ernest, is a global culture and experience platform connecting people, places, and organizations through authentic cultural experiences, storytelling, and technology. Drawing on decades of collective experience across hospitality, entertainment, and international event production, Culturin develops curated cultural programming around major global moments and creates opportunities for brands, institutions, destinations, and communities to engage audiences through meaningful cultural exchange.Culturin's team brings collective experience in developing and producing events surrounding some of the world's most prominent international gatherings, including the Super Bowl, the Oscars, Davos, the Cannes Film Festival, and the United Nations General Assembly. Its growing ecosystem encompasses curated events, cultural experiences, content, and technology designed to help local stories and traditions reach global audiences.To learn more about Unik Ernest, visit UnikWorld.Media ContactAlisha Magnus-LouisThe Hyphenate GroupMedia@thehyphenategroup

Alisha Magnus-Louis

The Hyphenate Group

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Unik Ernest's Culturin Cannes After Dark to Unite Film, Sports, Creator, Music, Media and Business Leaders During MIPCOM News Provided By The Hyphenate Group October 09, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional



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