15 Days Of Blood, Sweat And Gears As British Youtuber Rescues Movie Legend For SEMA

SAM HARD AT HARD UP GARAGE

SAM HARD, FAMOUR DAVE and MR WIGLEY AT TAVARISH'S WORKSHOP IN FLORIDA

Sam Hard and his team resurrect a movie icon in Tavarish's Florida workshop. Their four-part series 2 Fast 2 Broken premieres on DRIVEN on 9 October.

- Sam Hard, Hard Up GarageLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British automotive YouTuber Sam Hard has tracked down an authentic, screen-used movie stunt car and reunited his dream team, Famous Dave and Mr Wiggles, for 15 days of blood, sweat and tears. Their mission: rescue the wreck, return it to driving condition and prepare it for the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.Its identity? That stays in the garage for now. But film fans with a taste for American muscle, improbable escapes and early-2000s automotive cinema may already have their suspicions.The discovery and rebuild unfold in 2 Fast 2 Broken, a four-part series premiering exclusively on DRIVEN on Friday 9 October at 6pm BST / 10am PDT. Each episode arrives on the Hard Up Garage YouTube channel seven days later, beginning on Friday 16 October.Hard flew to Florida with his team to tackle the rebuild at the workshop of his best friend and fellow automotive YouTuber, Tavarish. The British trio are supported by automotive aftermarket suppliers and a network of people determined to give this piece of cinema history a future.The series takes viewers inside Tavarish's Florida workshop for the discoveries, setbacks and ingenuity behind the rescue, with Hard Up Garage's humour providing some welcome relief when the job gets serious.“Watching this film with my dad 23 years ago sparked my obsession with American cars. Now, thanks to my best friend Tavarish opening his workshop, my dream team Famous Dave and Mr Wiggles, and our incredible partners, we're bringing a wrecked piece of movie history back to life,” said Sam Hard.The ambition is to get the car moving under its own power again and drive it to Las Vegas. For a machine better remembered for a rather unconventional arrival, simply pulling up at a show would make a refreshing change.Its destination is the 2026 SEMA Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 3 to 6 November. Among the immaculate paintwork and spectacular builds, Hard's project promises something equally compelling: a battered movie survivor with a story worth gathering around.Which car has he found? How much of it can be saved? And can three British mechanics give it a second act before the Las Vegas deadline?The answers begin today.Watch first on DRIVENDownload the free DRIVEN app and register for the Episode 1 premiere on Friday 9 October. New episodes arrive weekly, each with an exclusive seven-day premiere window before release on Hard Up Garage's YouTube channel.Watch on DRIVEN and download the app:Images and footageAvailable on request. All images require Sam Hard's approval before publication and must be cleared for the relevant episode.Partners:Tavarish, Classic Industries, Ring Brothers, ACES Fuel Injection, WCH Racing Engines, Revolt Paint, Vintage Air, Glass Skills, DRZA, American Autowire, Pypes Exhaust, Cold Case Radiators, Speedtech, QA1, ididit Steering Columns, Yuasa, Comma, EBC and SpeedDawg.

SAM HARD

HARD UP GARAGE

+447532055306 ext.

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15 Days of Blood, Sweat and Gears as British YouTuber Rescues Movie Legend for SEMA News Provided By OUTRUN October 09, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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