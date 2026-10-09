Indra Energy Reaches Reforestation Milestone Through Global Restoration Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Through energy plans and a tree donation game played by Pittsburgh fans, Indra Energy customers successfully drove the planting of 44,000 verified trees.

- Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra EnergyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indra Energy celebrates a successful reforestation campaign with veritree, a leader in tech-verified restoration projects. The partnership achieved its core objective of expanding environmental impact through community engagement, customer participation, and fully transparent restoration efforts over the past year.Through Indra Energy's Green Tree plan, everyday energy usage directly supported tree-planting initiatives across veritree's global network of restoration sites. Customers supported reforestation efforts simply by powering their homes, empowering individuals to support the planet through routine energy choices.Throughout the campaign, customer enrollments and interactive community initiatives Indra Energy reached and surpassed its goal, resulting in 44,000 trees planted across critical restoration sites worldwide.Key project locations included Florida, where the partnership restored coastal mangroves and native forests to protect local habitats, improve coastline stability, and build ecosystem resilience against sea-level rise; and Senegal, where the initiative supported agroforestry projects to restore degraded agricultural land, boost local farming yields, and enhance food security for nearby communities.At the core of the initiative was turning environmental intent into verifiable action. veritree's technology adds transparency to planting operations across all project locations, utilizing ground-level data collection, satellite monitoring, and post-planting checks to measure ecosystem health and estimate carbon sequestration over time."Our reforestation campaign with veritree demonstrated how everyday energy choices can lead to verified, positive environmental change," said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. "From engaging the community to empowering our Green Tree plan customers, reaching this milestone proves that small, collective actions lead to significant global impact."To learn more about Indra Energy's plans and ongoing sustainability initiatives, visit indraenergy.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is a retail energy supplier dedicated to providing residential and commercial customers with competitive energy solutions and renewable energy options. Indra Energy is committed to supporting sustainable communities through clean energy plans*, local initiatives, and environmental partnerships.About veritreeveritree is powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached over 222 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes.Learn more at veritree.*If you enroll in a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro, or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois.If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets. Indra Energy© All Rights Reserved.

Jordy Pickel

Indra Energy

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Indra Energy Reaches Reforestation Milestone Through Global Restoration Partnership News Provided By Indra Energy October 09, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment



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