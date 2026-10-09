Truedna And Gnet Partner To Bring Real-Time Vehicle Intelligence To Global Ground Transportation

Stronger Trust, Stonger Fleets

Connecting 6,000+ transportation companies with real-time vehicle insights for stronger verification and greater confidence in every booking.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / --TrueDNA Technologies Partners with GNet (Powered by GRiDD Technologies) to Bring Connected Vehicle Intelligence to GNet Connect 's Global Ground Transportation MarketplaceIntegration will give fleet operators across 6,000+ companies real-time vehicle data and verification tools inside the marketplace where they already do businessScottsdale, AZ - August 24, 2026 - TrueDNA Technologies, Inc., a connected vehicle intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with GRiDD Technologies, developer of the GNet platform and GNet Connect, the B2B marketplace connecting ground transportation operators with travel platforms and Travel Management Companies (TMCs) worldwide.Through the partnership, TrueDNA's technology will be integrated into GNet Connect to strengthen the credential verification and trust layer that operators and buyers rely on to do business with confidence. GNet Connect allows ground transportation companies to find affiliate partners, verify credentials before committing, and win trips they might otherwise have to turn away - while giving travel platforms and TMCs a way to discover and source pre-vetted operators without cold calls or manual vetting.“GNet Connect has built the marketplace this industry needed - a place where operators and buyers can find each other and trust what they're seeing,” said CEO/ James Neumann, of TrueDNA Technologies.“Bringing our vehicle intelligence into that environment means the verification buyers rely on can be backed by real, live data - not just paperwork.”GNet Connect currently connects buyers to more than 6,000 ground transportation companies in over 90 countries, and integrates with 65+ dispatch systems so operators can join without changing their existing operations. The platform is free for operators to join and is built by GRiDD Technologies.To date, GNet's platform includes livery service partners operating ~ 75,000 vehicles globally.“Trust is the foundation of every transaction on GNet Connect,” said Head of Growth / Thore Weber of GRiDD Technologies.“Partnering with TrueDNA lets us add a layer of verified, real-time vehicle data to the credentialing process, giving buyers even more confidence when they book with an operator they've never worked with before.”About TrueDNA Technologies, Inc.TrueDNA Technologies, Inc. is a connected vehicle intelligence platform built on state of the art hardware, delivering real-time diagnostics, crash detection, theft recovery, geo fencing, and preventive maintenance alerts to dealers, fleets, and rental operators.About GNetThe GNet platform by GRiDD Technologies is the global connectivity engine for the ground transportation industry. Acting as an open, real-time communications network, GNet is directly connected to over 6,000 ground transportation companies across 90+ countries, seamlessly bridging disparate reservation and dispatch software through a single API to effortlessly exchange live bookings with real-time GPS tracking and affiliate data without changing their underlying technology.GNet Connect is the B2B marketplace where ground transportation companies find affiliate partners, verify credentials, and win trips, while travel platforms and TMCs source pre-vetted operators without cold calls or manual vetting. Built by GRiDD Technologies, GNet Connect is free to join and integrates with 65+ dispatch systems.

James Neumann

True DNA

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TrueDNA and GNet Partner to Bring Real-Time Vehicle Intelligence to Global Ground Transportation News Provided By True DNA October 09, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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