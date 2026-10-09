CDS General NS Raja Subramani Opens Residential Block For Sailors At Karwar Naval Base

MENAFN - IANS) Karwar, Oct 9 (IANS) General N.S. Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs Secretary, inaugurated the residential accommodation for senior sailors and Defence civilians of Indian Navy, an official said on Friday.

The accommodation, critical trunk utility and amenity infrastructure are a part of Project Seabird Phase IIA at Naval Base in Karnataka's Karwar, the official said in a statement.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Vice Admiral Vivek Dahiya, Director General Seabird, and other senior officers, it said.

The residential accommodation at East of Manzil Creek (EOMC) and Amadalli inaugurated on Thursday consists of one tower of senior sailors married accommodation comprising 60 dwelling units (DUs), one tower of 60 DUs for Naval Defence civilians, in living accommodation for 156 Defence Security Corps personnel, and a KG school, the statement said.

The residential accommodations with amenity facilities have been constructed by Hyderabad-based NCC Ltd, and the trunk infrastructure by Cemindia Projects, the statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.

These infrastructure developments are part of ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird to support basing of ships and submarines at Karwar, the statement said.

The scope includes construction of a dual-use Naval Air Station, a full-fledged Naval Dockyard, and logistics facilities for ships and aircraft, it added.

The Naval base housing nearly 10,000 uniformed and civilian personnel with families, will significantly boost the local economy, industry and tourism and create numerous direct and indirect job opportunities for the Uttara Kannada region, it said.

The project conforms to extant norms of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and upon completion would be IGBC Gold rated.

The project aligns with the concept of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', sourcing more than 90 per cent of materials and equipment domestically, the statement said.

In a separate development, Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff on Friday in a statement on social media platform X said, "Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, #WNC, interacted with student officers of #DSTSC09 and other ongoing courses at #MILIT and spoke on 'The Evolving Maritime Battlespace: Operational Perspectives from the Western Seaboard'."

"He (Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan) shared insights into the strategic relevance of the Indian Ocean Region, Multi-Domain Operations, lessons from #OpSindoor, and Capability Development for future warfare. The Admiral also extended greetings on #AirForceDay, emphasising jointness and integrated operations," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said.