Kerala Police To Deploy Robots For Traffic Control, Disaster Rescue

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 9 (IANS) Kerala will strengthen its Cyberdome to tackle growing cyber threats.

The state police will also use indigenously developed robots for traffic control, disaster management and rescue operations.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced this on Friday while inaugurating the 19th COCON Security and Hacking Conference organised by the Kerala Police.

He said that cyberattacks and new security threats were increasing with the rapid growth of technology.

The government, police, researchers and technology companies must work together to meet these challenges.

"The theft of personal data and financial fraud pose serious threats to individuals and institutions. Critical infrastructure, including power plants, hospitals and financial institutions, also needs better protection. Military information and government records must be secured," Chennithala said.

"The growing use of artificial intelligence in warfare, politics and governance has created new cybersecurity challenges," he added and stressed the need to protect data and personal privacy.

Cybersecurity measures, he said, must also be lawful and responsible.

The Kerala Police has developed new robotic systems with the support of iHub Robotics.

These are designed for traffic management, rescue operations, disaster response and industrial automation.

The systems include Daksha, a robot designed to manage traffic; Kavach, which can assist rescue teams in difficult terrain and deliver essential supplies; and Tara, which can provide information in different languages and guide visitors.

Traffic management robots can reduce the workload of police personnel who spend long hours on roads in the sun and rain, the Minister said.

The new technology would help make police operations more efficient.

The state government would also train more personnel in cybersecurity and improve public awareness of online threats.

International cooperation and public-private partnerships were essential to tackle cybercrime, Chennithala said.

He added that COCON had emerged as an important platform for sharing cybersecurity knowledge and new ideas.

The conference would benefit the police, government, industry and the international community.

Deputy National Security Adviser T.V. Ravichandran, Challa Srinivasulu Setty, and Director Generals of Police Ravada Chandrasekhar and Manoj Abraham attended the conference.