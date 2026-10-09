TDP Vows 34% BC Quota, Slams YSRCP For Obstructing Local Elections

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra on Friday reiterated the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s commitment to providing 34 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of attempting to delay elections and undermine BC representation.

Addressing a media conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, Ravindra alleged that the Opposition party was trying to deprive Andhra Pradesh of crucial central funds by obstructing the local body election process.

TDP's Commitment to BC Reservation

Ravindra said the TDP had consistently worked to improve the political, economic, social and educational status of BCs. He recalled that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao introduced 20 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies in 1987, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu increased it to nearly 34 per cent in 1996.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had failed to effectively defend the 34 per cent BC reservation in court and subsequently reduced the quota to 24 per cent through a Government Order, depriving BCs of their rightful representation.

Ravindra said the coalition government had passed a resolution in the Assembly to implement 34% reservations, fulfilling its election commitment. A special BC Commission headed by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra had conducted a survey, and its report was expected to be submitted to the government shortly. He said the government was examining the report and studying the legal measures needed to implement the quota in a sustainable manner.

YSRCP Accused of Obstructing Polls

The Minister said the tenure of local bodies had ended and elections were necessary for Andhra Pradesh to receive approximately Rs. 12,500 crore in Sixteenth Finance Commission funds. He alleged that YSRCP leaders were approaching the courts to obstruct the election process, even while raising concerns over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He accused the opposition of adopting contradictory positions and attempting to delay polls until the SIR exercise was completed. According to Ravindra, the delay would hurt both BC representation and the state's development. He maintained that the funds could support essential infrastructure and development works across the state.

Ravindra also alleged that the YSRCP was seeking to postpone elections because it feared a poor electoral performance and was struggling to find candidates. He said the party had also approached the Supreme Court after the High Court proceedings, demonstrating, in his view, its determination to prevent elections from being held.

Allegations Against Previous YSRCP Regime

Criticising the previous five-year YSRCP regime, Ravindra accused it of damaging rural infrastructure and neglecting BC welfare. He said the coalition government had taken steps to restore rural development over the past two-and-a-half years, including works under the SASCI scheme.

He also cited Rs. 11,500 crore in funding for employment guarantee-related and VB G-RAM-G works, stating that the Centre and the State were contributing Rs. 5,500 crore each towards the programmes. He alleged that the YSRCP was unwilling to see rural communities benefit from development initiatives.

Ravindra further accused the YSRCP of systematically obstructing the progress of BC communities, citing alleged attacks on BC leaders, criminal cases, murders and the forcible appropriation of properties. He referred to the alleged murder of Jinka Venkata Narasaiah and the killings of Thota Chandrayya and Nandam Subbaiah, as well as the incident involving Amarnath Goud, in which petrol was allegedly poured on him, and he was set on fire. He questioned whether the public would forget these incidents and said BC communities would not be misled by what he described as the opposition's political rhetoric.

Coalition Government's Welfare Measures

Highlighting the coalition government's welfare measures, Ravindra said funds were being allocated to BC corporations to make them effective instruments of economic empowerment. He cited free electricity for members of the Nayi Brahmin community, the Nethannala Sevalo programme for weavers and the Matsyakara Seva initiative for fishermen.

He also pointed to 10% reservations for toddy tappers in liquor shops and 33% reservations for the Vaddera community in mining activities. He alleged that the YSRCP's actions had cost 16,800 BCs opportunities to hold constitutional positions.

Responding to the YSRCP's claim that it had provided BCs with 50% of positions during its tenure, Ravindra argued that appointments to BCs in BC corporations should not be presented as an extraordinary favour to the communities concerned. He alleged that the previous government had failed to provide funds to even one BC corporation during its five years in office.

The Minister said Chandrababu Naidu's government was promoting economic opportunities for BCs and other weaker sections by planning micro, small and medium enterprise parks in every Assembly constituency. He reiterated that the government would pursue all necessary legal measures to secure 34% reservations and ensure that BCs receive fair representation in local bodies. He said the coalition government was determined to conduct elections in the interests of the state, its weaker sections and its development. (ANI)

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