Amit Shah Hails Bypoll Wins, Says People Have Rejected INDI Alliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's victories in by-elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, along with recent municipal elections in Rajasthan and Tripura, saying these wins indicate that people have "completely rejected" the INDI alliance.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Despite the lies, confusion, and malicious propaganda of Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance, the BJP is winning one election after another under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

"Having lost their public support, these parties question institutions after every defeat, but the people have recognized this character of theirs. That is why, once again, they have expressed their unwavering faith in the BJP by giving it a resounding mandate," he further said.

Shah congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy along with all state presidents and workers for the victory.

NDA Bypoll Victories Detailed

According to official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered decisive victories in the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, with Hasi Rani Rath winning the Nandigram seat with 1,64,427 votes and a margin of 1,22,753 votes, while Sakharav Sarkar won Rejinagar after securing 1,29,914 votes, with a margin of 75,816 votes.

In Puducherry's Thattanchavady Assembly constituency, AINRC candidate Ashok Anand emerged victorious, securing 13,358 votes and winning by a margin of 8,482 votes.

Meanwhile, in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma was leading comfortably with 6,91,804 votes and a margin of 1,57,804 votes, according to the available election data.

Bypolls were held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, as well as in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu. The by-election was held on October 6. (ANI)

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