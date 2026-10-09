Kuwait: Truck Driver Arrested For Dumping Garbage On Road!! Read Details

Kuwait City: The General Traffic Department in Kuwait arrested a Bangladeshi truck driver following complaints that he was dumping garbage on a public road in Jabriya. During the investigation, authorities also discovered that the driver did not possess the appropriate driving licence required to operate the heavy vehicle. Following the violations, the authorities issued traffic fines against the driver for illegally dumping waste on the road and driving without the necessary licence. He was subsequently transferred to the traffic detention centre, where procedures to initiate his deportation were set in motion.

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In addition to the arrest, officials seized the truck involved in the incident and handed it over to the concerned department for destruction in accordance with local laws. The action was taken as part of the authorities' efforts to enforce traffic regulations and prevent the illegal disposal of waste in public spaces. The General Traffic Department reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against individuals who violate traffic rules and environmental regulations. Officials stressed that such enforcement measures are necessary to maintain road safety, protect public spaces and ensure compliance with the country's laws.

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The incident highlights Kuwait's continued efforts to curb irresponsible waste disposal and hold violators accountable. Authorities have urged residents and motorists to follow traffic regulations and dispose of garbage only at designated locations. The department also emphasised that violations involving road safety and public cleanliness would not be tolerated, warning that offenders could face legal consequences under the country's regulations.