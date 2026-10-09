Kerala Road Rage Viral Video: Man Hurls Stone At Car After Bike Collision

A road rage incident in Tirur, Malappuram, Kerala, has sparked debate online after a video showed a man wearing helmet throwing a stone at a moving car following an alleged dispute over a car brushing against a motorcycle. The video has drawn mixed reactions, with some users criticising the man's aggressive response, while others stressed the need to settle road accidents calmly.

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Viral road rage video from Tirur

According to available information, the argument began after the car allegedly brushed against the man's motorcycle. The dispute escalated when the man threw a stone at the car as it drove away.

Social Media Users React To Road Rage Video

Several users urged both parties to resolve such disputes through discussion rather than violence. One commenter said drivers should stop after a collision, talk to each other and settle the damage instead of allowing tempers to flare.

Another suggested that India could learn from Gulf countries, where traffic police are often called to handle vehicle disputes and determine responsibility.

Some also argued that drivers should not simply leave after damaging another vehicle. However, others warned that throwing stones at moving cars could cause a serious accident.

One user pointed out that the situation could have ended tragically if the car driver had accelerated towards the man standing in the middle of the road, throwing stones.

The video also renewed discussion about road rage, accountability and the importance of handling minor traffic disputes without putting lives at risk.