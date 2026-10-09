Kuwait: Egyptian Worker Dies Of Electrocution At Salmiya Building Site! Read Details

Kuwait City:A young Egyptian worker in his twenties died after suffering a severe electric shock at a construction site in Salmiya, Kuwait. The tragic incident took place while the worker was carrying out his duties at the site, raising concerns about electrical safety at construction workplaces.

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According to initial reports, the worker received the electric shock from a generator while working at the building site. The incident left him critically injured, prompting an immediate call for help. Following the accident, the victim's brother contacted the Interior Ministry's operations room to report the emergency. Security personnel and an ambulance team were dispatched to the location to provide assistance.

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However, in an attempt to save his brother's life, the man took the injured worker to a clinic situated directly opposite the construction site before the emergency response team could arrive. Unfortunately, the young worker had succumbed to the severe electric shock by the time he was taken for medical attention. Forensic and medical teams later arrived at the scene and took the necessary steps to transfer the body for further legal procedures. Security officials have since initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The probe is expected to establish how the worker came into contact with the electrical source and whether any safety lapses contributed to the fatal accident. Further details about the incident have not yet been confirmed. The incident highlights the serious risks construction workers can face when handling electrical equipment and working around generators. Authorities are examining the circumstances to determine the exact cause of the worker's death.