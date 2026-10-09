2Nd T20I: 'There Is Only One Way To Go', Says Samson After Aggressive 82-Run Blitz

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 9 (IANS) Sanju Samson said his responsibility as an India opener was to provide the team with a strong start and insisted there was no room to change his approach despite a string of low scores, after his blistering 82 off 41 balls powered India to 249/5 against the West Indies in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Friday.

Samson, who struck nine fours and four sixes, said he continued to trust his preparation and training while accepting that results in the shortest format were not always within a player's control.

“Being a professional cricketer playing for India, you definitely take care of the professional side of it. You do your preparation, you do your practice, you do your training, you do everything possible in your hands. But, to be very honest, we all know in this format the result is not in your hands, but there is only one way to go,” Samson said after the innings.

“You can't say I've had three bad innings, so let's take some time, let's build my innings, and then we will see. No, there is only one way to go. I think the team comes first. My job is to just give a great start for my country, and I try to do that. I take responsibility when I get out also, so that's totally fine, and I'm taking the blame on me. I don't blame anyone else for not scoring runs. That's my job, and I try to do it every time I step out to the ground.”

Samson's knock set the platform for India's imposing total, with Ishan Kishan contributing 43 off 22 balls before being bowled by Roston Chase. The off-spinner also dismissed Shivam Dube for seven, while Shamar Springer ended Samson's innings when Kamil Pooran took a catch in the deep.

Shreyas Iyer then provided the late impetus with a quickfire 40 off 18 deliveries, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 44 off just 18 balls. The pair's aggressive stand helped India recover from a brief middle-order wobble and finish with a daunting total.

Reflecting on the conditions, Samson said batting was not straightforward at the start, with the ball skidding through and occasionally staying low.

“That's the thing about playing at different venues. I got to bat yesterday in the centre, so we could understand a bit that the ball might skid a bit and stay a bit low. It was staying a bit low and skidding through, but we just had one wicket to go. I think we just had to go for it, and things came off nicely today,” he said.

Asked whether he picked specific targets after getting set, Samson said he preferred to react to the ball rather than plan shots.

“I just try to look at the ball and have a very positive frame of mind. If the ball is in my area, I definitely go for it. It doesn't matter if it's over cover or over long-on. It depends on where the bowler is bowling. I don't like to get a bit premeditated. I just like to be blunt, watch the ball and back my instincts,” he said.

Despite India's commanding score, Samson cautioned that the West Indies' powerful batting line-up could make the chase challenging.

“It's a brilliant score, to be very honest, but, as you know, the West Indian batters are very strong, and they can definitely put on a show. So we need to be switched on, and I think the powerplay plays a huge role in these kinds of games. The powerplay is really important for us,” he added.