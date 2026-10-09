Green And Clean Home Services Reaches 360 Google Reviews With A 5.0-Star Average, Reinforcing Its Position As The Most Trusted Company For Chimney Cleaning In Cleveland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by 10 Years in Business, an A+ BBB Rating and the Angi Super Service Award Every Year From 2019 Through 2026, the Company Establishes Itself as a Dependable Name for Cleveland Chimney Sweeps

Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green and Clean Home Services has reached 360 Google reviews with a 5.0-star averag, a milestone for the Northeast Ohio company that provides Chimney Cleaning Cleveland Ohi for homeowners and businesses. Founded in 2016, Green and Clean Home Services is marking 10 years in business in 2026 and has grown from a local home-services business into a company that handles residential, commercial and government work. Its chimney services include sweeping, inspections, repairs and fireplace service. Chimney Cleaning Cleveland Ohio appointments are available as heating season begins.







Green and Clean Home Services technicians are fully certified and go through more education so that Cleveland chimneys burn as safe as possible.

What Chimney Cleaning Cleveland Ohio Service Covers

Chimney cleaning removes the soot and creosote that build up inside a flue every time a fireplace or wood stove is used. Creosote is flammable, which is why a dirty chimney is a fire risk and not only a cosmetic problem. The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA), a credentialing body the company lists among its affiliations, recommends an annual chimney inspection, so a cleaning visit before the first fire of the season is a practical routine.

Cleveland adds its own wear to the picture. Winters here bring repeated freezing and thawing, and water that works into mortar joints, crowns and flashing can damage the liner and brick over time. A chimney that looks fine from the yard can still be taking on moisture.

A Chimney Cleaning Cleveland Ohio visit with Green and Clean Home Services can include an inspection of the chimney, flue and firebox. The company offers camera inspections of the flue to check the condition of the liner, and a Level 2 inspection is available for situations such as a home sale or a change to the heating appliance. If something needs work, the company's repair services include chimney relining, HeatShield installation, crown repair, cap installation, flashing repair, leak repair, waterproofing and tuckpointing. Fireplace inspection, cleaning and repair, gas fireplace service, and masonry and brick repair are also available.

Some warning signs call for an appointment sooner than the fall. Smoke odors in the house, water stains near the fireplace, crumbling mortar, flaking brick and a rusted damper are all reasons to have a chimney looked at. A fireplace that gets used only a few times each winter still collects soot, and an unused chimney can still take on water.

Green and Clean Home Services states that its focus is clear communication, documented findings and dependable workmanship, and it provides written estimates. Cleveland homeowners comparing providers can ask for the inspection findings and the written estimate side by side, which makes it easier to see exactly what is being recommended and why.

The company's record is public. Alongside its Google reviews, Green and Clean Home Services carries an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has received the Angi Super Service Award every year from 2019 through 2026. Its chimney and fireplace credentials include affiliations with the CSIA, the National Fireplace Institute (NFI) and the National Chimney Sweep Guild (NCSG), and it is a HeatShield Certified Installer. Its air duct and cleaning work carries NADCA, QUADCA and IICRC credentials, and it uses green, eco-friendly cleaning products.

"Cleveland homeowners should understand exactly what is going on with their chimney. We explain our findings clearly, provide written estimates and focus on dependable workmanship. After 10 years, that is still how we work," said David Zilberman, owner of Green and Clean Home Services.

Cleveland is one of more than 110 communities the company serves across Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Summit, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties. Green and Clean Home Services offers chimney inspection and repair across Clevelan alongside air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and carpet and upholstery cleaning. Coverage for individual jobs is confirmed by the office when an appointment is scheduled.

Homeowners and businesses in Cleveland can schedule Chimney Cleaning Cleveland Ohio service with Green and Clean Home Services, located at 7844 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor-On-The-Lake, OH 44060, or by calling (216) 446-2626.

About Green and Clean Home Services

Green and Clean Home Services is a local Northeast Ohio contractor serving homeowners and businesses since 2016. The company specializes in chimney and fireplace services, masonry, air duct and dryer vent cleaning, and carpet and upholstery cleaning, with additional exterior maintenance services. Its focus is clear communication, documented findings and dependable workmanship, supported by relevant industry credentials and insurance.







Protecting local families, one chimney at a time. Keep your Cleveland home safe and comfortable with regular maintenance.

Press Inquiries

Green and Clean Home Services Team

office [at] greenandcleanhomeservices.com

(216) 446-2626



7844 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor-On-The-Lake, OH 44060