Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Celina, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Creekbend will offer exceptional single-family homes and onsite amenities in a prime Collin County location

CELINA, Texas, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-area community, Creekbend, is coming soon to Celina, Texas. This community will feature thoughtfully designed single-family homes with luxurious architectural styles and extensive personalization options. Site work is underway at 3908 Ozark Drive in Celina, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.

Creekbend offers a robust collection of single-family homes with exceptionally crafted designs on spacious 50- and 60-foot-wide home sites. Home designs offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and up to 3,903 square feet with stunning exteriors, dynamic one- and two-story floor plans, and sophisticated personalization options.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









Residents of Creekbend will enjoy access to luxury onsite amenities, including a pool, playground, and open common spaces designed to foster a vibrant community atmosphere. Families will benefit from assignment to the highly regarded Prosper Independent School District, with schools including Thomson Elementary, Moseley Middle School, and Prosper High School.

Creekbend is ideally located near exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Frisco, Prosper, and Celina. The community's convenient location also provides easy access to major commuter routes, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both luxury and accessibility.

"Creekbend represents the Toll Brothers commitment to offering luxury living in some of the most desirable locations in Texas," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. "With stunning homes and a premier location, Creekbend is poised to offer an unparalleled lifestyle for home shoppers."

Homes in Creekbend are anticipated to be priced from the upper $500,000s. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Creekbend, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)