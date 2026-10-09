Niche Private Clients Wins Two Money Marketing Awards Including Advice Firm Of The Year 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Niche Private Clients has won two awards at the Money Marketing Awards 2026, including the evening's top honour, Advice Firm of the Year.

London & Cardiff, UK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niche Private Clients has won two awards at the Money Marketing Awards 2026, including the evening's top honour, Advice Firm of the Year.







Niche Private Clients Team Celebrate Two Award Wins

The financial planning firm was also named Next Generation Advice Firm of the Year, recognising its work to develop a modern advice business combining high-quality personal financial planning with the technology, systems and infrastructure needed to support clients over the long term.

Niche entered the evening as a finalist in three categories: Advice Firm of the Year, Best Investment Advice Firm and Next Generation Advice Firm of the Year.

It returned home with two of them.

Matt Wiltshire, Co-Managing Director at Niche Private Clients, said:

“Winning either of these awards would have been a fantastic achievement. To be recognised both as Advice Firm of the Year and Next Generation Advice Firm of the Year is something we're incredibly proud of.

“We've spent a lot of time thinking about what a modern financial planning firm should actually look like – not simply putting technology around an old way of working.

“That has meant developing our client portal, improving how information moves through the business, helping our teams collaborate more effectively and using technology to remove unnecessary administration.

“But none of that is the end goal. Ultimately we want to give our clients a better experience and our advisers more time for the conversations where judgement, experience and human relationships really matter.”

The firm's technology and operational development sits alongside a relationship-led approach to financial planning, particularly for clients whose financial affairs may involve multiple investments, businesses, family considerations and other professional advisers.

Aled Phillips, Co-Managing Director at Niche Private Clients, said:

“Advice Firm of the Year is an incredible accolade because ultimately everything we do comes back to the people we look after.

“Our clients often have a lot going on financially. Our role is to understand the whole picture, help them make sense of it and be there as their circumstances change over time.

“Delivering that takes far more than the adviser sitting in front of the client. There is an enormous amount of work from people across Niche that happens behind the scenes every day.

“These awards belong to our whole team, and we're enormously grateful to our clients for continuing to put their trust in us.”

The Money Marketing Awards recognise outstanding achievement, innovation and excellence across the UK financial advice profession.

The double win follows a period of continued investment by Niche Private Clients in its people, technology and client proposition, while maintaining its focus on long-term, joined-up financial planning.







Niche Private Clients - Matt Wiltshire And Aled Phillips Celebrate Two Award Wins

About Niche Private Clients

Niche Private Clients is a UK-based financial planning firm specialising in advising high-net-worth individuals and families with complex financial affairs. The firm provides strategic, long-term financial planning, including investment, trust and estate planning, and works closely with trusted professional advisers to deliver discreet, joined-up advice tailored to each client's objectives and circumstances.

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