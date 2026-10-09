Step2 Has Holiday Shopping Wrapped Up With Award-Winning Toys Kids Love

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STREETSBORO, Ohio, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a gift that will earn squeals on Christmas morning just got easier. Step2 is making holiday shopping simple this year with an expansive lineup of new and award-winning toys designed to spark imagination, encourage active play and create memorable moments for kids of all ages and stages.

Whether shoppers are searching for a toddler's first holiday toy, a gift for a budding chef or builder, or a showstopping present destined to be the star under the tree, Step2 has something for every type of play - and every size wish list.

For Their Very First Holiday Moments

For the littlest names on the list, Step2's growing My First Collection

New this year, the 2026 Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award-Winner My First Picnic BasketTM

During the holidays, little ones can celebrate with traditions all their own with the best-selling My First Christmas TreeTM My First SnowmanTM My First Gingerbread HouseTM My First Advent CalendarTM

Nice List Newcomers

For gift-givers looking for something brand-new under the tree, Step2 is unwrapping fresh ways to play this holiday season. From imaginative role play and active adventures to gifts that bring big“wow” moments, Step2 has introduced new soon to be favorites.

The NEW Garden Fresh KitchenTM Grill & Go BBQ Cart with Lights and SoundsTM

For kids who like to move, the NEW Seesaw SnailTM ) puts a playful twist on a classic playground favorite – the teeter totter, while the Topsy TurtleTM Rocking Disk & Stepping Stone Bubblegum Blast Up & Down Roller CoasterTM

For gifts that keep the fun going well beyond the holiday season, the Putt & Splash Adventure CenterTM 2026 Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award-Winner Sunshine Springs Splash TableTM









“The best holiday gifts create excitement the moment they're unwrapped and inspire kids to keep imagining, exploring and playing long after the decorations come down,” said Kelly Pezley, Chief Revenue Officer for Step2.“With toys for different ages, interests and ways to play, Step2 makes it easier for families to find something special for every little one on their holiday list.”

Step2's holiday assortment is available at Step2.com, Amazon and select retailers. Pricing and availability may vary. For more information on Step2, or their holiday décor line, visit or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children's and home products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring fun and style to your home for many years to come.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

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