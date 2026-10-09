Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Roblox Corporation (RBLX), Quantum Corporation (QMCO), And PROCEPT Biorobotics Corporation (PRCT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

Shareholders who have continuously held shares since the dates listed below and continue to hold those shares may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms and the return of funds to the company. For a named plaintiff, the firm may also seek a reasonable incentive award, subject to court approval. Representation is on a contingency-fee basis, with no legal fees or expenses payable by participating shareholders.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)

If you have held Semtech shares continuously since at least October 10, 2024, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Semtech, including improvements to disclosure practices, product oversight, internal controls, and executive accountability.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Semtech and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning its CopperEdge products. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the products did not meet the needs of a server rack customer or end users, that certain rack architecture changes were required, and that CopperEdge sales would not ramp up during fiscal 2026 as previously represented. Consequently, sales allegedly would be lower than expected, rendering defendants' positive statements about the Company's business and prospects materially misleading and/or without a reasonable basis.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)

If you have held Roblox shares continuously since at least October 30, 2025, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Roblox, including improvements to user-safety oversight, disclosure practices, internal controls, and executive accountability.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Roblox and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company's commitment to protecting young users and the anticipated business impact of its age-verification rollout. The allegations concern whether defendants adequately disclosed risks to user growth, engagement, and financial performance associated with enhanced age-verification requirements. Subsequent disclosures concerning slowing user growth, friction from the age-check rollout, and reductions to revenue and bookings guidance allegedly revealed the misleading nature of prior statements.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

If you have held Quantum shares continuously since at least November 14, 2024, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Quantum, including improvements to revenue-recognition practices, financial reporting, internal controls, and executive oversight.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Quantum and certain defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the Company's financial reporting. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Quantum improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year and would need to restate its previously filed third-quarter financial statements. As a result, defendants' statements concerning the Company's business, operations, and prospects allegedly were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT)

If you have held PROCEPT BioRobotics shares continuously since at least February 27, 2024, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at PROCEPT BioRobotics, including improvements to sales practices, customer-inventory monitoring, disclosure controls, and executive oversight.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that PROCEPT BioRobotics and certain executives misled investors concerning sales of the Company's single-use handpieces for its Aquablation therapy. Specifically, the complaint alleges that PROCEPT used bulk-order discounts to encourage customers to purchase handpieces beyond their procedural needs, pulling sales forward from future periods and artificially inflating reported unit sales and revenues. The complaint further alleges that excess customer inventories undermined future demand and that subsequent disclosures concerning weaker handpiece sales, excess inventory, and the elimination of bulk-purchase discounts revealed the alleged misconduct.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit .

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs' securities law firms.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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