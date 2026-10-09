Media Invited: MADD Canada And NLC Bring New School Program Screening To Newfoundland And Labrador Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will showcase its 2026-2027 School Program in Newfoundland and Labrador in partnership with Provincial Sponsor Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC). The event will feature a special screening at St. Kevin's High in Goulds, giving students an immersive look at the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of these crashes. Education and awareness can help young people recognize the risks and make informed decisions. MADD Canada's one-hour School Program presentations for students in Grades 7 through 12 deliver strong messages about the impacts of impaired driving and encourage youth to make safe decisions. Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students, and staff.

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at 9:30 A.M. Location: St. Kevin's High, 435 Backline Rd, Goulds NL A1S 1G6 Guests: Bruce Keating, NLC President & CEO



This year's presentations include a new film, Trapped, which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions.

Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.



For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...