Media Invited: MADD Canada And NLC Bring New School Program Screening To Newfoundland And Labrador Students
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at 9:30 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Kevin's High, 435 Backline Rd, Goulds NL A1S 1G6
|Guests:
|Bruce Keating, NLC President & CEO
This year's presentations include a new film, Trapped, which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions.
Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.
For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...
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