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Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital - September 30, 2026


2026-10-09 12:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer: Renault S.A.
122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code: FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date
Total number of issued shares

Total number of voting rights
September 30, 2026
295,722,284
Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 405,431,601
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 400,186,457

(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).
(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

Attachment

  • September 2026 - Disclosure number of shares and voting rights

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111784556



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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