Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of Zoominfo Technologies Inc. (GTM), Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN), NIKE, Inc. (NKE), And Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN), NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), and Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who held shares continuously since the day before the applicable class period began and continue to hold their shares may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM)

If you held ZoomInfo shares continuously since at least November 2, 2025, the day before the most recent securities class-action period began, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at ZoomInfo, including improvements to internal controls, customer-retention practices, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A securities class action complaint alleges that ZoomInfo and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the company's growth prospects, revenue outlook, customer retention, legacy software business, and ability to expand its artificial-intelligence products. The complaint alleges that ZoomInfo's optimistic growth plan was undermined by slowing seat-based demand, weakening upsells, customer changes in AI purchasing decisions, and increasing difficulty meeting its 2026 revenue guidance. Following the alleged disclosures, ZoomInfo's stock price declined, causing investor losses.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

If you held Vail Resorts shares continuously since at least March 22, 2022, the day before the consumer antitrust class period began, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to pursue derivative claims on behalf of Vail Resorts. Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Vail Resorts' officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties by permitting or failing to oversee alleged anticompetitive conduct involving the Company's Epic Pass and lift-ticket pricing practices. To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed federal consumer class action alleges that Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company used their market power and multi-mountain season passes to unlawfully bundle access to destination ski resorts with access to regional ski areas. The complaint alleges that Vail charged excessive prices for individual lift tickets, thereby coercing consumers to purchase Epic Pass products, while reducing competition, consumer choice, and ski-area quality. Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Vail's directors and officers failed to properly oversee, monitor, and prevent the alleged conduct, exposing the Company to potential damages, liability, and related costs.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)

If you held NIKE shares continuously since at least March 18, 2021, the day before the securities class-action period began, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at NIKE, including improvements to internal controls, strategic oversight, transparency, and executive accountability. To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A securities class action alleges that NIKE and certain executives misled investors about the company's direct-to-consumer strategy, competitive advantages, innovation pipeline, brand strength, and growth prospects. The complaint alleges that NIKE's shift away from wholesale and retail partners could not generate sustainable revenue growth and left the company vulnerable to increasing competition. The operative securities litigation covers the period from March 19, 2021, through October 1, 2024.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

If you held Snowflake shares continuously since at least June 26, 2023, the day before the securities class-action period began, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Snowflake, including improvements to product oversight, customer transparency, internal controls, and executive accountability. To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A securities class action complaint alleges that Snowflake and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning customer consumption, product demand, and revenue prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that product efficiency gains, Iceberg Tables, and tiered storage pricing were expected to materially reduce consumption and revenues, undermining defendants' positive statements about the Company's business. On February 28, 2024, Snowflake disclosed anticipated revenue headwinds associated with these developments. The securities class-action period ran from June 27, 2023, through the close of trading on February 28, 2024.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit .

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs' securities law firms.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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