Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of Erasca, Inc. (ERAS), DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), And Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

Shareholders who purchased shares before the dates listed below and have continuously held those shares may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms and the return of funds to the company. For a named plaintiff, the firm may also seek a reasonable incentive award, subject to court approval. Representation is on a contingency-fee basis, with no legal fees or expenses payable by participating shareholders.

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS)

If you purchased Erasca shares before January 14, 2025, and have continuously held those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Erasca, including improvements to clinical-development oversight, intellectual-property risk management, disclosure practices, and executive accountability.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities complaint concerns Erasca's disclosures about its drug candidate ERAS-0015. According to the complaint, Erasca disclosed on April 27, 2026, that Revolution Medicines had sent a letter raising patent-infringement and trade-secret allegations and challenging public comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236. The complaint also addresses subsequent preliminary clinical results, a reported patient death, and Erasca's acknowledgment that comparisons with other drug candidates relied on inherently limited cross-study analyses rather than direct, head-to-head trials.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

If you purchased DICK'S Sporting Goods shares before May 25, 2022, and have continuously held those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at DICK'S, including improvements to inventory management, demand forecasting, disclosure controls, and executive oversight.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that DICK'S and certain executives misrepresented demand and inventory conditions in the Company's outdoor segment. Specifically, demand allegedly weakened more rapidly than disclosed, leaving the Company with excess merchandise. The complaint further alleges that operational improvements promoted by defendants were insufficient to prevent inventory liquidation from reducing profitability. Consequently, defendants' favorable statements about the Company's business and outlook allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)

If you purchased Corcept shares before October 31, 2024, and have continuously held those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Corcept, including improvements to regulatory-risk oversight, clinical-data disclosures, internal controls, and executive accountability.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Corcept and certain executives misled investors about the likelihood of FDA approval of relacorilant for patients with hypercortisolism. Defendants allegedly expressed confidence in the application while failing to disclose repeated FDA concerns about whether the supporting clinical evidence was adequate. On December 31, 2025, Corcept announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter requiring additional evidence of effectiveness before it could reach a favorable benefit-risk assessment. The complaint alleges that this disclosure revealed previously undisclosed regulatory risks.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)

If you purchased Charter shares before July 26, 2024, and have continuously held those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Charter, including improvements to subscriber-trend reporting, financial forecasting, disclosure controls, and executive oversight.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Charter and certain executives misled investors about the business consequences of the termination of the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”). According to the complaint, defendants understated the resulting pressure on Internet subscriber trends, revenue, and sustainable earnings growth. The complaint further alleges that these conditions undermined the basis for defendants' optimistic statements about operations and long-term EBITDA growth, with subsequent disappointing results allegedly exposing the earlier misrepresentations.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit .

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs' securities law firms.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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