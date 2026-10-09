Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI), Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP), And GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI), Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), and GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

Shareholders who have continuously held shares since the dates listed below and continue to hold those shares may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms and the return of funds to the company. For a named plaintiff, the firm may also seek a reasonable incentive award, subject to court approval. Representation is on a contingency-fee basis, with no legal fees or expenses payable by participating shareholders.

Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI)

If you have held Picard Medical shares continuously since at least September 1, 2025, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Picard Medical, including improvements to disclosure practices, oversight of insider trading activity, internal controls, and executive accountability.

To learn more, visit the following link, , or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Picard Medical and certain defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock-promotion scheme involving social media misinformation and impersonated financial professionals, and that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate a coordinated sale of shares. As a result, defendants' statements about the Company allegedly were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

If you have held Methode Electronics shares continuously since at least June 23, 2022, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Methode Electronics, including improvements to operational oversight, disclosure practices, internal controls, and executive accountability. To learn more, visit the following link, , or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics and certain executives misled investors concerning the growth and performance of the Company's automotive business. The complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly assured investors that Methode's automotive segment was growing and securing new business while failing to disclose operational inefficiencies in North America, including planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, and shipping delays. These problems allegedly impaired the Company's ability to meet customer needs and undermined defendants' positive statements about its business and prospects.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

If you have held Inspire Medical Systems shares continuously since at least August 6, 2024, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Inspire Medical Systems, including improvements to product-launch oversight, reimbursement compliance, disclosure practices, and executive accountability.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint, as subsequently amended, alleges that Inspire Medical Systems and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements concerning the launch of the Company's Inspire V neurostimulator. The allegations concern demand, provider inventory, launch readiness, and the Company's representations regarding the progress of the launch. The amended complaint also alleges fraud concerning Medicare reimbursement and CPT coding. Johnson Fistel is investigating whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the alleged conduct.

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL)

If you have held GRAIL shares continuously since at least May 12, 2025, and continue to hold those shares, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at GRAIL, including improvements to clinical-trial oversight, disclosure practices, internal controls, and executive accountability.

To learn more, visit or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that GRAIL and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements concerning the likelihood that the NHS-Galleri clinical trial would achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancer diagnoses. On February 19, 2026, GRAIL disclosed that the trial had not achieved that primary endpoint. According to the complaint, the subsequent decline in GRAIL's stock price caused investor losses.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit .

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs' securities law firms.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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