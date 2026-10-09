Bigger & Better Than Ever: Laxmi & Chef Kunal Kapur Return With 'Diwali Delights' Season 2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake Success, NY, USA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laxmi is making Diwali celebrations across North America even more exciting this year. As the festival draws closer, kitchens are coming alive with the aromas of festive food, family recipes and the joy of togetherness.For the, Laxmi has partnered with renowned chef and NDTV Food Awardee Chef Kunal Kapur for

“Partnering with Laxmi for a second year is truly special,” says Chef Kunal Kapur.“Diwali is about coming together, celebrating traditions and, of course, enjoying great food. With Laxmi's authentic products, we're bringing that spirit to life in a way that is easy, creative and enjoyable for families everywhere. Because when it comes to celebrating with quality and tradition, Laxmi Hain Naa!”- Kunal Kapur, Chef

But the celebrations don't stop at the kitchen .

A luxury car could be yours this Diwali. Last year, Mr. Uday Kumar from New Jersey drove home the grand prize, and this year, Laxmi is giving families across the U.S. an even bigger reason to participate. With the 'Dream Big, Win Bigger This Festival!' Diwali Sweepstakes, you could be the next lucky winner, with exciting prizes including a luxury car, gold coins, smartphones, TVs and much more.







So whether you're cooking up a festive feast, trying a new recipe of Chef Kunal, or simply picking up your favourite Laxmi products for Diwali, there's plenty to look forward to this season.

“Building on last year's success, we're delighted to partner with Chef Kunal Kapur and bring back the Giveaway once again,” shared the Laxmi team.“It's a wonderful way to bring warmth, joy and delicious Indian fusion recipes made with quality Laxmi products to Diwali celebrations across North America.” – Suhasinee Patil, VP Marketing, HOS Global Foods

For over five decades, Laxmi has brought authentic South Asian flavors and traditions to North American homes. Founded in 1972, Laxmi is trusted for quality products and authentic ingredients that bring the taste of home to every table.

This Diwali, Laxmi and Chef Kunal Kapur invite families to cook, celebrate, share and dream big because Laxmi Hain Naa

About Laxmi

Laxmi, from House of Spices, offers authentic South Asian foods across North America. The product range includes spices, rice, flour, dals, beans, nuts, cereals, and other pantry essentials. With distribution centers across North America, Laxmi focuses on quality, purity, everyday value, and familiar South Asian flavors.

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Kamini Juvariwala

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