Auto Glass Store Supports Children's Breakfast Charity Through Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, AB, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, AB - October 09, 2026 -

UniglassPlus - Calgary 24th Street SE, an auto glass store that opened in southeast Calgary in 2024, is participating in a national fundraising partnership organized by the UniglassPlus network in support of the Breakfast Club of Canada. The store, which serves drivers in McKenzie Towne and neighbouring southeast communities, joins participating UniglassPlus locations across the country in supporting the charity's school breakfast programs for children.

UniglassPlus provides Windshield Replacement and Repair for households in McKenzie Towne and across southeast Calgary. Its team of 14 includes technicians, shop helpers, receptionists, accountants, and other staff. Around five primary technicians handle windshield replacements at the location, supported by shop helpers who are also trained in services such as rock chip repairs. The business holds a City of Calgary business licence and an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licence, and works on all makes and models. Its customers are mostly private vehicle owners, from family households in the newer southeast communities to established households in the older neighbourhoods of the south and east.







The fundraising partnership is run by the UniglassPlus network, the Canada-wide auto glass franchise the store belongs to, and extends across participating locations rather than being a single-store initiative. Breakfast Club of Canada works with schools and community partners to help children start the school day with breakfast.

"We've only been open since 2024, so we're still building our place in southeast Calgary," said Remon Toma, Owner-Operator of UniglassPlus - Calgary 24th Street SE. "Being part of the Breakfast Club of Canada partnership matters to us as a young store, and the whole team was glad to see us take part. Doing it through the network gives a store of our age a way to contribute to a national cause alongside the other stores involved."

The UniglassPlus network, a member of Driven Brands, has more than 40 years of experience in auto glass service, and the store operates within that network's standards and warranty programs. Those programs include the network's Nationwide Workmanship Warranty, which covers workmanship and installation for windshield work performed at the store.

The store's daily windshield work follows the repair-before-replace approach described by the wider network. Technicians first assess whether a rock chip or small crack can be stabilized with resin injection, which keeps the original windshield in place, before considering a full replacement. Under the criteria the network publishes, damage can generally be repaired when it is no larger than 3 cm, when its centre sits more than 4 cm from the edge of the windshield, and when it lies outside the driver's field of vision, defined as the 30 cm-wide area above the steering wheel. When replacement is the right answer, the shop fits Original Equipment Equivalent glass matched to the vehicle, built to the same specification as the glass installed when the vehicle was made.

McKenzie Towne sits close to the shop, near the 130 Avenue SE commercial corridor and the Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail routes that carry much of the southeast's commuter traffic. Daily driving on those roads exposes windshields to stone strikes from gravel and passing trucks, and the shop sees much of the chip damage it handles begin that way. A chip left alone can spread into a crack that rules out repair, turning a short appointment into a full replacement. For a single-vehicle household, that difference also decides how long the car will be off the road.

"From the start, our focus has been giving people a quick, honest diagnosis on whether a chip can be repaired or the windshield needs replacing," Toma said. "Putting together a team of 14 has been the foundation of what we've built here so far, and it's the part of the business I'm proudest of."

The Breakfast Club of Canada partnership places the store alongside other UniglassPlus locations supporting a national children's charity, while its daily work centres on windshields damaged along the city's commuter corridors. Further information about the store's windshield services is available on its website, and news and updates from the shop appear on its Facebook page.

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For more information about UniglassPlus - Calgary 24th Street SE, contact the company here:

UniglassPlus - Calgary 24th Street SE

Remon Toma

(403) 389-3351

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10836 24 St SE Unit 117, Calgary, AB T2Z 4C9

CONTACT: Remon Toma