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REXEL: Statement Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of September 30, 2026


2026-10-09 12:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights
2026-09-30
 296,997,254
 Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 296,997,254
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 294,114,243
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

Attachment

  • Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2026

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111784542



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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