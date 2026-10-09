Truss Faber Welcomes Government Contracts And Litigation Attorney Kenesha Raeford

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truss Faber PC welcomes Kenesha Raeford to its team of experienced attorneys and litigators. Raeford is an attorney, business adviser and litigator focused on government contracts, complex business disputes and legal challenges facing business owners.

Raeford's experience spans in-house counsel and private legal practice, including serving as fractional general counsel for small businesses, many of which are minority-owned. In addition, she has represented government contractors in disputes against state and federal agencies.

At Truss Faber, Raeford will advise clients on contract negotiations and complex litigation matters. Her background includes bid protest support, statutory and regulatory compliance, state and local procurement, and business litigation. Raeford focuses on helping business owners who may lack in-house legal counsel and advocating for them in negotiations and disputes.

“Joining the Truss Faber team allows me to expand my practice areas while still supporting small and minority-owned businesses,” Raeford said.“I look forward to my next chapter helping clients put strong contracts in place before problems begin and, if a dispute arises, I am ready to advocate for them.”

Outside the courtroom, Raeford has served as a moot court coach, participating in panel discussions during and around competitions. She also engages with students through speaking engagements, sharing insights on the legal profession with the next generation of prospective attorneys.

Raeford earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in Baltimore. She holds licenses to practice law in Maryland and Washington, D.C. For more information about Truss Faber PC and its counsel in construction and manufacturing law, visit .

About Truss Faber:

Truss Faber PC provides legal counsel to the construction and manufacturing industries and companies involved in government contracts. With offices in Seattle, Chicago and Anchorage, Alaska. Truss Faber's senior-level team has in-depth experience ranging from large metropolitan areas to remote, highly regulated areas. With a proven track record of prioritizing results and efficiency over red tape, Truss Faber delivers strategic solutions to complex legal problems. Find more at .

Media Contact:

Holly McPherson

206.466.2707

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