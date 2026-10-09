Digitalguider Weighs In On Google's New Search Console Multimodal Search Data

DG-logo..

DigitalGuider examines Google's new Search Console multimodal reporting and how businesses can use image-based search data to understand website visibility.

- Leo Dias, SEO Director at DigitalGuiderSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DigitalGuider, a digital marketing agency, recently examined Google's latest Search Console update that gives website owners more insight into traffic generated through image-based searches. The new reporting option helps businesses understand how users discover their web pages when an image is used as part of a search.Google introduced the feature on September 24, 2026, as a new option within the Web search type in the Search Console Performance report. It covers searches involving Google Lens, Circle to Search on Android, image uploads to Google Search, and Chrome's right-click "Search this image" feature. Google said the rollout is global.The reporting separates traditional text-based search traffic from searches where an image is used. This gives website owners another way to examine how their pages are discovered and how search behavior is changing as visual tools become more integrated into Google Search.One important difference is that this data does not include specific search queries. Google explains that multimodal searches primarily rely on images instead of text, making traditional query information unavailable. Businesses can instead review the pages receiving this traffic and compare performance across available dimensions such as country and device.For ecommerce businesses and websites that rely heavily on product or visual content, the additional reporting can provide useful page-level insights. A product or service page receiving clicks from image-based searches shows that users are reaching that page through a search involving an image, although the specific image used by the searcher is not revealed.SEO services can help businesses improve the elements that make web pages clear, relevant, and accessible to search engines. As image-led discovery becomes easier for users, businesses can review their visual assets, page content, image descriptions, and overall website structure to ensure each page provides useful context.At the same time, digital marketing services can help businesses connect search data with wider marketing goals. Looking at image-driven visits alongside traditional search performance can give companies a broader view of how different audiences discover their websites.In light of Google's update, DigitalGuider recommends that businesses review the new reporting option when it becomes available in their Search Console properties. Google notes that the metrics appear for sites that receive traffic from these types of searches, meaning not every property will necessarily show the data immediately.To help businesses make practical use of the new data, DigitalGuider suggests these steps:. Reviewing the web search section in the Search Console Performance report for the new multimodal option.. Identifying pages that receive traffic from searches involving images.. Reviewing product images, image descriptions, page content, and other on-page elements for clarity and relevance.. Comparing image-based traffic with traditional web search performance across available countries and devices.. Exporting Search Console data for additional analysis and reporting.DigitalGuider notes that the new data should be viewed as one part of a broader SEO analysis. Google Search Console can show which pages receive this type of traffic, but businesses still need to examine their content, website structure, audience behavior, and conversion goals to understand the wider impact.In conclusion, DigitalGuider's analysis of Google's latest Search Console update highlights another shift toward visual and multimodal search experiences. The new reporting gives website owners greater visibility into image-assisted discovery while also introducing a limitation: specific query information is not available for this traffic. DigitalGuider recommends that businesses monitor the new data and incorporate relevant findings into their digital marketing strategy as search continues to evolve.For more information about DigitalGuider and its services, or to schedule a free consultation regarding SEO and digital marketing services, visit .About DigitalGuiderDigitalGuider is a US-based digital marketing agency specializing in online reputation management, content marketing, SEO, and AI-driven campaigns. It helps small and medium businesses compete by using new ideas and proven strategies across different industries.

DigitalGuider

DigitalGuider

+1 307-209-3608

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DigitalGuider Weighs In on Google's New Search Console Multimodal Search Data News Provided By Digital guider October 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.