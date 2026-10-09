Succurri Named A Finalist In The 2026 MSP Titans Of The Industry Awards

Managing Partner and vCISO at Succurri

Managing Partner and vCIO at Succurri

Succurri is one of ten finalists in the AI-Powered category, recognized for using AI and automation to strengthen how MSPs support their clients.

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Succurri, a Washington-based MSP with additional local teams in Arizona and Montana, has been named a finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards in the AI-Powered category. Succurri is one of 10 finalists nationwide recognized for using AI and automation to strengthen the way managed service providers support their clients.The nomination recognizes Succurri's AI Consulting and Implementation Services, the newest addition to a company that has spent more than 20 years helping small and mid-sized businesses keep their technology reliable and secure. Succurri is owned and led by Managing Partners Grant Eckstrom, vCISO, and Andrew Eckstrom, vCIO, who guide clients' security and technology strategy across the company's teams in Washington, Arizona, and Montana. That leadership approaches AI the way it approaches every other part of IT, by understanding the business first and recommending only what will actually help."Plenty of businesses are being told they need AI right now, but very few are being told whether it actually fits," said Andrew Eckstrom, Managing Partner and vCIO at Succurri. "Our job is to give people a straight answer, even when the answer is 'not yet."MSP Titans of the Industry is a national awards program, presented by MSP Success, that recognizes managed service providers for category-specific innovation, business impact, customer service, and overall contribution to the MSP community. Finalists and winners are honored in front of hundreds of their peers at the industry's premier annual awards gala, where the Titan award celebrates excellence, innovation, and commitment to the community.Finalists are selected through a competitive, multi-stage review, with a panel of industry experts evaluating how each applicant innovated in that specific category, the impact on business growth and customer service, and the effect on their community. Winners will be announced on December 9, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The program also gives back. In partnership with GTIA, MSP Titans supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, with $100 donated for every completed application.Being named a finalist allows Succurri to join a select group of MSPs redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. The recognition follows the launch of Succurri's AI Consulting and Implementation Services, the newest addition to a company history spanning more than 20 years of IT evolution. The company uses AI in ways that make IT more dependable for the businesses that rely on it every day.Instead of treating AI as an add-on, Succurri built its AI Consulting and Implementation Services on a simple premise: just because a business can add AI somewhere doesn't mean it should. Every business has areas where AI genuinely improves how it operates, but not every process benefits from it, and figuring out the difference is the real work.That premise shapes two disciplines that work in tandem. The first, AI Business Requirements, starts before anything is built, when the team works with a client to determine exactly where AI belongs in their operations and, just as importantly, where it doesn't. The second, Agentic AI System Builds, is where Succurri's engineers put those decisions to work, delivering systems built for real, ongoing work rather than a proof of concept that stalls after the demo.The work goes well beyond a single tool or a one-time project. Succurri stays involved from the first conversation to the last line of code, starting with an AI readiness assessment that evaluates a client's operations, software, and internal capabilities to find the use cases worth pursuing first. From there, the team builds a roadmap around the client's goals and what their staff can realistically support, selects and configures the tool that fits how the team actually works, and handles the rollout, security, and change management so employees adopt it with confidence instead of resistance. Because AI strategies aren't set-and-forget, Succurri keeps monitoring, tuning, and adjusting as needs change.For Succurri, this recognition reflects their broader philosophy that technology should reduce business friction, lower risk, and build confidence in decisions, rather than simply add new tools. It works with small and mid-sized businesses in industries such as professional services, healthcare, construction, financial services, and manufacturing, where inconsistent IT support and cybersecurity risk can stall growth as fast as any market headwind.Across its three regions, Succurri holds itself to a simple standard of treating every client relationship and every community it operates in the same way. That means being consistent, honest, and more like a neighbor than a vendor. Delivered by local teams who know their markets, that consistency is what the company considers its edge over both national MSPs without a local presence and the break-fix shops that can't keep pace as a client's business grows.Community involvement is part of that same standard. In each of its three markets, Succurri's team shows up as more than an outside vendor, building relationships that go deeper than an invoice. It's the same reason the company built its AI services the way it did. An owner or operations director in Mesa, Everett, or Kalispell doesn't need a vendor selling the newest tool. They need a local team that will tell them plainly whether AI is worth the investment yet, and build it right when it is."This recognition means a lot because of what it took to earn it," said Grant Eckstrom, Managing Partner and vCISO at Succurri. "We didn't build our AI services to look cutting-edge. We built them the way we've built everything else here, with our clients' security and trust at the center and by treating every community we work in like it's our own. Being named a finalist alongside some of the best MSPs in the country is a real point of pride for our whole team."About SuccurriIn addition to Everett, Washington (Seattle area), Succurri provides managed IT and cybersecurity services to small and mid-sized businesses in Mesa, Arizona (Phoenix area) and Kalispell, Montana. Built on more than 20 years of IT industry experience, Succurri also delivers cloud services, AI consulting and implementation, and broader IT consulting, with a consistent standard of service across every market it serves. It's proof that a growing MSP can still feel like a neighbor, no matter which city a client calls home. Learn more about Succurri and its services at succurri, or reach out directly at contact-us.

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Succurri

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Succurri Named a Finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards News Provided By Tactics Marketing October 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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